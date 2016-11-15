What's on tomorrow's council agenda?

Gympie Regional Council will be discussing a number of items on the agenda tomorrow.

THE future of Gympie's recreational spaces is on the agenda for Gympie Regional Council with a vote on the acceptance of a open space and recreation plan for the region one of several points counsellors will be discussing in tomorrow morning's general meeting.

Since amalgamation in 2008, the council reports it has had no open space and recreational plan and is hoping the proposal, which has been developed with community feedback, will chart a course for future development.

Also for discussion on tomorrow's agenda:

* Repeal of Water and Sewerage review

A vote will be taken in committee on whether to repeal an earlier resolution, which saw council move to "develop terms of reference for the establishment of a water and sewerage technical advisory board”.

The council's decision to move towards establishing the board has been a contentious point between several counsellors and the public since it was made.

* Tender for Southside sewerage

Council will be voting on whether to accept a tender for the stage 7 work on Southside Sewerage, which includes properties in the area of Langara Dr and Jasmine Av, and will allow connection to the council's sewerage system from existing properties.

* Expressions of interest for landfill gas management

According to the report, council will be voting to begin the process of advertising for tenders to help address environmental concerns and requirements for addressing landfill gas from the Bonnick Rd site, which was designed to prevent leakage to neighbouring properties, but not into the atmosphere.

* Freehold lease for Gympie Camera Club

Established in 1957, the Gympie Camera Club wants to establish a central facility to operate, as their equipment has previously been stored in several locations.

The council will be voting on requirements needed to allow for the proposed site at Araluen to be used.

* Pavilion upgrade

Council will be discussing a proposed upgrade to Gympie Pavilion in committee.