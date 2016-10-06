30°
What's on this weekend?

scott kovacevic
| 6th Oct 2016 7:00 AM
Derek F. Smith will be playing at Billy's Hotel Friday night from 9.30pm.
Derek F. Smith will be playing at Billy's Hotel Friday night from 9.30pm.

Looking to have some fun this weekend? Then you've come to the right place.

Check out all the different things on offer around the region below:

TONIGHT

Billy's Hotel

Tune up your vocal cords and get ready for some fun with karaoke from 8pm-midnight.

Empire Hotel

Head down and have some fun at Tradies night starting at 7.30pm.

TOMORROW

The Decks on Mary

Male waiters in pink bow ties will serve the crowd at the Girls Night In fundraising event which starts at 7pm. Tickets $45 from The Decks.

Billy's Hotel

Chill out, relax and groove along with the acoustic talents of Derek F. Smith from 9.30pm.

Gympie RSL

Take the chance to win with Monkey Mania mega raffles, with $100 on offer. Then, groove along with some great country rock as Neil Duddy takes the stage from 7.30pm.

Imbil Railway Hotel

Vouchers and a $110 jackpot are available at the joker draw raffles.

Then dance the night away with rock band Out of Order from 8pm.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

Take up the challenge with the jackpot poker league, registration by 6.30pm.

Then, gear up for some great acoustic and electric guitar action with Daniel Day from 7pm-11pm.

Phoenix Hotel

Heaps of vouchers including restaurant and landscaping, meat and vegie trays and a $800 jackpot are up for grabs at the raffles starting from 6.30pm.

Railway Hotel

The $100 cash money train prize will be on offer with the raffles drawn starting from 4pm.

Rainbow Beach Hotel

Ring in the weekend in good rockin' style with The Whiskey Mountain Boys from 7.30pm-10pm.

Rainbow Beach Surf Live Saving Club

Meat trays, fish and chip vouchers and a wide range of other prizes are at hand to be won at the raffles starting from 6pm.

Royal Hotel

It's time for RnB at the Royz with DJ Glen Alexander from 9pm-2am.

Sleepy Lagoon Hotel

A variety of prizes are on offer with the SES raffle which starts at 6pm.

Victory Hotel

Meat and fruit and vegie trays are waiting to be claimed by lucky winners at the raffles from 5.30pm.

SATURDAY

Billy's Hotel

Bring along your dancing shoes as The Whiskey Mountain Boys storm the stage from 9.30pm.

Gympie RSL

Country rock and blues will be in the air when Forbidden Road kicks off at 7.30pm.

Kenilworth Hotel

Bad Habits will rock the roof from 8pm as part of the ninth annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

Chill out with the acoustic artistry of Ethan Cash from 7pm-11pm

Rainbow Beach Hotel

Keep your eyes on the prize with Jag the Joker from 6pm and again at 7pm, with a $1200 jackpot draw to be won.

Then, put your own music skills on show with karaoke from 8pm-10pm.

Royal Hotel

RnB at the Royz continues with DJ Glen Alexander from 9pm-2am.

Sleepy Lagoon Hotel

A range of prizes can be won at the social club raffle from 12pm.

SUNDAY

Gympie RSL

Try your hand at bingo, with jackpot prizes on offer to those who hit the right numbers. Eyes down at 11am.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

Joker poker and social club raffles are drawn from 3pm, with prizes including meat trays on offer, and don't forget to catch the country tunes in the air from 1pm-5pm with Alan Gumm.

Rainbow Beach Hotel

Dance along with your favourite songs when Jamie Lee hits the stage from 2pm-5pm.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

Kick up your feet, clear your mind and relax to an easy listening afternoon with Billy Guy from 12pm-4pm.

Sleepy Lagoon Hotel

22 prizes are up for grabs with the Lions Club raffle from 12pm.

Gympie Times

Topics:  entertainment, gympie rsl, music, whatson

THE 2016 Heart of Gold International Film Festival has something for everyone.

Barking dogs driving neighbours mad

THREATS: A Bundaberg dog owner has received letters threatening to kill their pet.

Neighbours have been taking the law into their own hands.

None left unscathed in Gympie plan case ruling

COSTS ORDERED: The Planning and Environment Court has ordered a Gympie business to pay legal costs to Gympie Regional Council after a lapsed planning appeal.

Court orders Gympie business to pay costs of lapsed planning appeal

Obstacle course for club

OBSTACLE: Council ambitions to buy Gympie Pines golf course have hit a trap more formidable than this one being negotiated by Kodi Louis.

Rumoured council purchase of Gympie golf course is off

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.

Riders saddle up to raise funds for Angel Flight

RIDE ON: Ben Chubb prepares to take to the trails.

Riders from across the country in annual charity event

What's on this weekend?

Derek F. Smith will be playing at Billy's Hotel Friday night from 9.30pm.

What's on in Gympie?

