What's on in the community this weekend

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this weekend.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22

Free stall

DO YOU have treasure you want to sell at a garage sale? Goomboorian Memorial Hall has registered as a venue on the National Garage Sale Trail from 8am-noon. Bring your goodies to Goomboorian and enjoy the friendly hospitality in a true country setting. Free cuppa to one and all and free stall sites to all stall holders. Inquiries 0488 769 588 or goomboorianhall@yahoo.com.au.

Chatsworth dance

OLD time dance, Chatsworth Hall, 3 Allen Rd, Chatsworth. Music by Lex K and Friends. Adults $10, high school students $5. Raffle, Lucky door, homemade supper. Proceeds to Chatsworth Hall Committee. Doors open 7pm, dancing kicks off at 7.30 and continues until midnight. Inquiries Nancy 5483 1273, Lyn 5483 1126 or Mel 5483 1326.

Quilt Open Day

QUILT Open Day by Robin's Roses for Project Linus, 9.30am-3.30pm at the Jean Beattie Hall Cooinda Aged Care Home in Gympie. Handmade crafts, gift stall, bargain plants, lucky door prizes and quilt raffle. Admission $5 includes morning or afternoon tea.

See the latest quilts that will be given to the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital to comfort seriously ill children plus adult quilts for the Gympie Chemotherapy Ward. Inquires Gail 0412 781 209 or Rita 5483 8972.

Alcoholics Anonymous

ROOM 2, Gympie Community Place, 18 Excelsior Rd (cnr Stanley St), 4.30pm. Inquiries 0459 350 026 or 0428 839 370.

Gympie Gem Club

OPEN Open 9am-noon. Make your own silver jewellery. Cut and polish stones. New members welcome. Club house, cnr Bruce Hwy and Monkland St. Inquiries 0409 636 814 or 0428 862 851.

Dagun Growers Market

AT DAGUN Heritage Railway Station from 3pm. Freshly picked and local food. Talk to the growers and buy our regional varied fruit and vegetables. Enjoy wine and cheese tasting too. Inquiries Elaine 5484 3749.

Curra markets

AT THE Curra Country Club, 10 David Dr, Curra (next to Puma servo, 10 minutes north of Gympie), fourth Saturday monthly. Lots of stalls, sausage sizzle, jumping castle, coffee. Stalls from just $5. Inquiries Judy 0404 491 900.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23

Cooroy car show

THE Combined Coastal Car Club will host its annual Cooroy Car Show & Swap Meet. Open to all makes and models and machinery. Swap meet opens at 6am, car show opens to the public at 9am. Adults $5, children under 15 free when accompanied by an adult. Plenty of food and drink, trade stalls, free entertainment and rides for the kids. Come and enjoy a great family day. Inquiries Darryl 0407 588 697.

Learn to dance

LEARN how to dance, old time and new vogue, 12.30-3.30pm, Long Flat Hall. Adults $4, high school students $2 with afternoon tea provided. Come along and join us for a great afternoon. Inquiries Ann 5483 9387 or Will 5482 5390.

Imbil Markets

CRAFT, jewellery, fruit, vegetables, honey, conserves and plants, 8am-2pm. All township shops, art gallery, tea room, cafes and pub are also open. For more information visit website, maryvalleycountry.com.au.

Alcoholics Anonymous

POMONA, Red Cross rooms, Reserve St, 6.30pm. Inquiries phone 5485 2862.