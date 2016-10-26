What's on in Gympie this weekend

INTERGALACTIC: Lissa and Nee Nee will be providing plenty of family entertainment this Saturday

Thursday, October 27

GYMPIE REGIONAL GALLERY

TOMORROW marks the opening night of the Gympie gallery's Hi-Artworks exhibition, showcasing young, local artists from Gympie high schools.

Kicking off at 6pm for a 6.30pm start, the exhibition will be running until November 19.

Make sure you also check out Take a Seat: The Art of Peter Rowe while you're there.

BILLY'S BAR

GOT some golden pipes, but no place to show them off?

Head to Billy's Bar on Mary St tonight for karaoke, as well as the food, drinks and atmosphere Gympie locals love from 6pm onwards.

Friday, October 28

RAINBOW BEACH SPORTS CLUB

EXPECT a laidback, unplugged set from Hervey Bay roots musician Sam West tomorrow night at the Rainbow Sports Club at 8pm.

BILLY'S BAR

NOOSAVILLE-BASED songwriter Michelle Clifford will be taking the stage at Billy's to deliver an incredible blend of acoustic songwriting and tender, but soulful vocals.

GYMPIE RSL CLUB

GET spooky for the Gympie RSL's Halloween Fun Night tomorrow night in the function room. Prizes will be awarded for the best dressed, with a live DJ and games from 5.30pm.

Tickets are $20 for adults (includes a beer or wine) and $12 for kids (includes an ice-block and lolly bag). Booking is essential so don't wait.

Fine Line, your local experts on all the tunes from the 50s through to the 70s will be on stage at the Gympie RSL playing from from 7.30pm to 11.30pm.

THE ROYAL HOTEL

FRIDAY night means ladies' night at the Royal, with 10pm marking Girlpower hour for cheap drinks and good times.

Expect a great night of live music too with Benjy Pocock from the The Vibe playing from 9 till midnight before the DJ keeps the party going till 2am.

GYMPIE CIVIC CENTRE

TAKE a trip back in time to the roarin' 20s with a night full of music, dancing and one of the hottest jazz bands to ever hit the Gympie stage.

Kicks off at 7.30pm, with tickets $35pp or $25 each for a group of eight.

Saturday, October 29

THE ROYAL HOTEL

IT'S always a good time at the Royal's annual Halloween party with prizes galore for the best costumes on the night.

There's a range of great entertainment to be found all night, kicking off at 9pm.

GYMPIE CIVIC CENTRE

YOUNGER music lovers will be able to take an out-of-this-world trip this weekend with Lissa and Nee Nee with show full of music, dancing, audience interaction and learning through play.

The show is perfect for families with kids aged from 0-8, it kicks off from 10am with tickets $10pp or $25 for a family of four