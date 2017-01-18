What's on in Gympie this weekend and on Australia Day?

Check out the Gig Guide for a couple of fun ideas for Australia Day, including a family friendly event at the Jockey Club Hotel.

FRIDAY

Gympie RSL

THE Red Cherries duo will be performing from 7.30pm in the main lounge. Head along for a relaxed Friday evening.

Rainbow Beach Hotel

RAINBOW will rock Friday night with Alan Kelly playing from 7-10pm

Royal Hotel

IT'S RnB Friday's with DJ Glenno so rock down to the Royal for that between 10pm-2am.

SATURDAY

Gympie RSL

Rob & Tony Duo - performing from 7.30pm

Rainbow Beach Hotel

Lease Vasey from 7 -10pm

Royal Hotel

IT'S a double act with DJ Romeo and DJ Sean Bannister teaming up to raise the roof from 11pm til late.

SUNDAY

Rainbow Beach Hotel

HEAD to Rainbow Beach for a relaxing Sunday session at the hotel with Brendo from 3-6pm.

WEDNESDAY 25th

Club 88

GET ready to start your Australia Day celebrations with a bang on Australia Day Eve at Club 88. There'll be treasure hunts, thong throwing competitions and Pilko is bringing back the limbo. Heaps of great prizes to be won from 9pm until late.

Gympie RSL

HAVE a laugh and a good time with Billy Guy, who will sing some popular covers from 6pm in the main lounge.

AUSTRALIA DAY

Jockey Club Hotel

THE party is in the car park with live music from 10am - 6pm. There'll be heaps of fund for the whole family with raffles and giveaways througout the day plus a dunking machine jumping castle, keg throwing and pie eating competitions and mud crab races.

Plus you can have a game of beach volley with 40 cubic metres of sand shipped in for the event. Darren Marlow will play from 1-5pm and the party will continue inside with comedian Chris Franklin from 5pm til late in the main bar.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

FROM 2-5pm Richie Connor from 2Fat2Kidnap will be playing nothing but Aussie classics. Plus from 1pm onwards they'll be games and competitions including party pie eating, sayo biscuit eating, thong throwing and toad races. Plus there'll be a free sausage sizzle and raffles so head over to the Mount for a great Australia Day.

Rainbow Beach Hotel

RAINBOW Beach Hotel will celebrate our national holiday in style with Joel, Brendo and Aido playing from 12pm plus there'll be games and giveaways. Contact the hotel on 5486 3008 for more details.

