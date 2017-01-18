What's on in Gympie this weekend and on Australia Day?

FRIDAY
Gympie RSL
THE Red Cherries duo will be performing from 7.30pm in the main lounge. Head along for a relaxed Friday evening.
Rainbow Beach Hotel
RAINBOW will rock Friday night with Alan Kelly playing from 7-10pm
Royal Hotel
IT'S RnB Friday's with DJ Glenno so rock down to the Royal for that between 10pm-2am.
SATURDAY
Gympie RSL
Rob & Tony Duo - performing from 7.30pm
Rainbow Beach Hotel
Lease Vasey from 7 -10pm
Royal Hotel
IT'S a double act with DJ Romeo and DJ Sean Bannister teaming up to raise the roof from 11pm til late.
SUNDAY
Rainbow Beach Hotel
HEAD to Rainbow Beach for a relaxing Sunday session at the hotel with Brendo from 3-6pm.
WEDNESDAY 25th
Club 88
GET ready to start your Australia Day celebrations with a bang on Australia Day Eve at Club 88. There'll be treasure hunts, thong throwing competitions and Pilko is bringing back the limbo. Heaps of great prizes to be won from 9pm until late.
Gympie RSL
HAVE a laugh and a good time with Billy Guy, who will sing some popular covers from 6pm in the main lounge.
AUSTRALIA DAY
Jockey Club Hotel
THE party is in the car park with live music from 10am - 6pm. There'll be heaps of fund for the whole family with raffles and giveaways througout the day plus a dunking machine jumping castle, keg throwing and pie eating competitions and mud crab races.
Plus you can have a game of beach volley with 40 cubic metres of sand shipped in for the event. Darren Marlow will play from 1-5pm and the party will continue inside with comedian Chris Franklin from 5pm til late in the main bar.
Mt Pleasant Hotel
FROM 2-5pm Richie Connor from 2Fat2Kidnap will be playing nothing but Aussie classics. Plus from 1pm onwards they'll be games and competitions including party pie eating, sayo biscuit eating, thong throwing and toad races. Plus there'll be a free sausage sizzle and raffles so head over to the Mount for a great Australia Day.
Rainbow Beach Hotel
RAINBOW Beach Hotel will celebrate our national holiday in style with Joel, Brendo and Aido playing from 12pm plus there'll be games and giveaways. Contact the hotel on 5486 3008 for more details.
- Have a live music event you'd like included in the Gig Guide?
Send the details to donna.jones@gympietimes.com.au by Wednesday 12pm before the event.