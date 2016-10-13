28°
What's on in Gympie this week? Your weekly gig guide.

Donna Jones | 13th Oct 2016 6:00 AM
CLASSIC: Ron Southon with his 1930 model A Roadster Ford at last year's car and bike show for the Gold Rush Festival. The festival is on again Saturday.
CLASSIC: Ron Southon with his 1930 model A Roadster Ford at last year's car and bike show for the Gold Rush Festival. The festival is on again Saturday. Patrick Woods

TONIGHT

Billy's

THIRSTY Thursday kicks off with Alpha Karaoke from the Sunshine Coast making you the star from 8.30-11.30pm.

The Empire

IT'S Tradies Night at the Empire with the beautiful girls from Desire Entertainment tending the bar wearing little more than a smile. This 18+ event starts at 6.30pm.

Gympie RSL

BINGO is the name of the game and, with cash prizes to be won, there'll be plenty of people there having a go. Eyes down 6.30pm.

FRIDAY

Billy's

MAKING their debut at Billy's are the hot Sunshine Coast duo Banned From The Club. Catch their act from 9.30-12.30pm.

Gympie RSL

AFTER the Monkey Mania raffle $1000 cash give away from 5.30pm, catch Tommy Memphis from 7.30pm playing Elvis, Roy Orbison and many other favourites.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

NICK Parsons will play from 7-11pm. Friday night is also poker night at the Mount. Registrations open at 6pm.

Rainbow Beach Hotel

GRAEME Jensen will playing all his favourite country covers and some of his originals too from 7.30-10pm.

Royal Hotel

RnB Friday is rapidly gaining momentum with DJ Glenno rocking the RnB tunes from 9.30pm-2am.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

GET ready for the Howl at the Moon Party with the legendary pig on a spit. You'll be entertained by Buzz Karaoke. It's sure to be a heap of fun from 6pm. Bookings highly recommended on 5486 5535.

SATURDAY

Billy's

SUNSHINE Coast band Jelly Bean will rock Billy's for the first time ever from 9.30pm-1am.

Gympie's Gold Rush Festival

THE annual celebration of the founding of Gympie reaches another peak today with the Gold Rush Festival. All the fun kicks off at Nelson Reserve at 11am with a classic car and bike show, plus market stalls, live entertainment and free rides for the kids. The grand parade is not to be missed as community groups, schools and businesses participate in a colourful, musical spectacular down Mary St from 4pm. Emma Beau and Linc Phelps will be performing live at the amphitheatre from 5pm followed by a free concert by '80s pop band Mental As Anything.

Gympie RSL

ENJOY all the classic hits from Mood Swings from 7.30pm in the main lounge.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

GET ready to rock out to band Fed Up who will be performing from 7pm-11pm.

Royal Hotel

THE Vibe will rock the Royal from 9pm. Be ready for a big evening.

SUNDAY

Mt Pleasant Hotel

SUNDAYS are very pleasant at the Mount with the acoustic guitar stylings of Brad Rogers from midday onwards.

Rainbow Beach Hotel

BRENDAN Pyke is playing acoustic guitar from 2-6pm so head out to chill out at Rainbow.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

MIDDAY-4pm enjoy the unique hospitality of the very quirky Silky Oak Tea Gardens with music by Ronnie J.

Gympie Times
