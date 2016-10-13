What's on in Gympie this week? Your weekly gig guide.

TONIGHT
Billy's
THIRSTY Thursday kicks off with Alpha Karaoke from the Sunshine Coast making you the star from 8.30-11.30pm.
The Empire
IT'S Tradies Night at the Empire with the beautiful girls from Desire Entertainment tending the bar wearing little more than a smile. This 18+ event starts at 6.30pm.
Gympie RSL
BINGO is the name of the game and, with cash prizes to be won, there'll be plenty of people there having a go. Eyes down 6.30pm.
FRIDAY
Billy's
MAKING their debut at Billy's are the hot Sunshine Coast duo Banned From The Club. Catch their act from 9.30-12.30pm.
Gympie RSL
AFTER the Monkey Mania raffle $1000 cash give away from 5.30pm, catch Tommy Memphis from 7.30pm playing Elvis, Roy Orbison and many other favourites.
Mt Pleasant Hotel
NICK Parsons will play from 7-11pm. Friday night is also poker night at the Mount. Registrations open at 6pm.
Rainbow Beach Hotel
GRAEME Jensen will playing all his favourite country covers and some of his originals too from 7.30-10pm.
Royal Hotel
RnB Friday is rapidly gaining momentum with DJ Glenno rocking the RnB tunes from 9.30pm-2am.
Silky Oak Tea Gardens
GET ready for the Howl at the Moon Party with the legendary pig on a spit. You'll be entertained by Buzz Karaoke. It's sure to be a heap of fun from 6pm. Bookings highly recommended on 5486 5535.
SATURDAY
Billy's
SUNSHINE Coast band Jelly Bean will rock Billy's for the first time ever from 9.30pm-1am.
Gympie's Gold Rush Festival
THE annual celebration of the founding of Gympie reaches another peak today with the Gold Rush Festival. All the fun kicks off at Nelson Reserve at 11am with a classic car and bike show, plus market stalls, live entertainment and free rides for the kids. The grand parade is not to be missed as community groups, schools and businesses participate in a colourful, musical spectacular down Mary St from 4pm. Emma Beau and Linc Phelps will be performing live at the amphitheatre from 5pm followed by a free concert by '80s pop band Mental As Anything.
Gympie RSL
ENJOY all the classic hits from Mood Swings from 7.30pm in the main lounge.
Mt Pleasant Hotel
GET ready to rock out to band Fed Up who will be performing from 7pm-11pm.
Royal Hotel
THE Vibe will rock the Royal from 9pm. Be ready for a big evening.
SUNDAY
Mt Pleasant Hotel
SUNDAYS are very pleasant at the Mount with the acoustic guitar stylings of Brad Rogers from midday onwards.
Rainbow Beach Hotel
BRENDAN Pyke is playing acoustic guitar from 2-6pm so head out to chill out at Rainbow.
Silky Oak Tea Gardens
MIDDAY-4pm enjoy the unique hospitality of the very quirky Silky Oak Tea Gardens with music by Ronnie J.