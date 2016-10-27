What's on in and around Gympie today?

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

TODAY

Euchre Club

EUCHRE at the Goomboorian Memorial Hall 7pm every fortnight. $2.00 for lots of fun and supper. Inquiries phone Jan 07 54865552 or 0488769588. All welcome.

Pensioners Hoy

GYMPIE Pensioners are holding a hoy afternoon at the Senior Citizens Centre, Mellor St from 12.30pm. Raffles, afternoon tea. Inquiries Maureen 54826738.

Computer Club

GYMPIE Seniors Computer Club meets 10-11.30am, James Nash Arcade, beside the Gold Rush Office. Inquiries David 54827564.

Gympie U3A classes

AT Gympie Community Place: Spanish: 10am-noon. Inquiries Pam 54831976; French 1-2pm; Italian 2-3pm.

House classes: My Kind of Poetry 10am-noon. Last Thursday monthly. Inquiries Margaret 54821606.

Alcoholics Anonymous

GYMPIE: Room 2, Gympie Community Place, 18 Excelsior Rd (cnr Stanley St), 8pm. Inquiries 54824560 or 0428 839370.

TIN CAN BAY: Tin Can Bay Library, 6pm. Contact 54862073.

Al-Anon

AL-ANON Family Groups meets 7.30pm for relatives and friends of people with a drinking problem. Share experience, strength and hope to solve common problems. Meeting details, phone 54839052, 54825523 or 0412364979.

Prostate Cancer

GYMPIE and District Prostate Cancer Support Group meets last Thursday monthly, 1.30pm at the Victory Hotel, Gympie. The group offers support and awareness to those associated with cancer and those impacted by it. Meet other men diagnosed with prostate cancer, share experiences - you are not alone.

TOMORROW

Older Women's Network

MEET for craft at St John's Ambulance Hall on Apollonian Vale at 9.15am. Inquiries June 54827670.

Senior Citizens Club

GYMPIE and District Senior Citizens Club meets at the Senior Citizens Hall, Mellor St on Tuesdays at 11am and Fridays at 10am to play cards and bowls.

New members welcome. Inquiries Denise 0418189113.

Gympie U3A classes

AT Gympie Community Place:

History 9.30-10.30am. Inquiries Janice 0428418197.

Mahjong 12-2pm. Inquiries Sue 54828956.

Alcoholics Anonymous

GLENWOOD Community Hall (37km north of Gympie), 7pm.

SATURDAY

Alcoholics Anonymous

ROOM 2, Gympie Community Place, 18 Excelsior Rd (cnr Stanley St), 4.30pm. Inquiries 0459350026 or 0428 839370.

Gympie Gem Club

OPEN Open 9am-noon. Make your own silver jewellery. Cut and polish stones. New members welcome. Clubhouse, cnr Bruce Hwy and Monkland St. Inquiries 0409636814 or 0428862851.

Dagun Growers' Market

AT DAGUN Heritage Railway Station from 3pm. Freshly picked local food. Enjoy wine and cheese tasting. Inquiries Elaine 54843749.