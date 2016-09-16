28°
What's on: Five things to do this weekend

16th Sep 2016 2:32 PM
Guitarist Ana Popovic will play the Mitchell Creek Rock and Blues Festival.
Guitarist Ana Popovic will play the Mitchell Creek Rock and Blues Festival.

Mitchell Creek Rock and Blues Festival

THE Mitchell Creek Rock N Blues Fest is an Australian Premier Music Festival hosted on a private 100 acre property up in the beautiful Mary Valley, Upper Kandanga.

With more than 150 of Australia's amazing rock and blues artists and a couple of big international acts performing for three days and nights and a calibre of music nothing short of incredible, the Mitchell Creek Rock N Blues Fest is high on the wish list of music lovers from across the country. Visit mitchellcreekrocknbluesfest .com.au

When: September 16-19

Where: Mitchell Creek Rd, Upper Kandanga

Cost: Adult weekend pass $230, under-18s $115

Dads and kids morning

MUMS get the morning off as Dads, grandads, uncles or father figures take youngsters aged 5 or under for two hours of games and activities. Dads get free coffee, and siblings are welcome. Register on the event's Facebook page or contact Andrew on 5482 7738.

When: Saturday September 17, 10am-12pm

Where: Parkside Early Learning Centre

Cost: Free

Kia Ora Trail Ride

THE Kia Ora community trail ride will take place on the weekend of September 17-18. There will be free camping for riders and their families. A canteen is available including a spit roast on Saturday night followed by live entertainment. Pre-nominations are now closed, but riders can still register on the day and must pay with cash. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/ Kiaoratrailride or by emailing kiaoratrailride@yahoo.com

Where: Anderleigh Rd, Kia Ora

When: September 17-18

Cost: Free for spectators, nominations $40-$85.

Movies in the park

COME along to a free family event in the grounds of Goomeri State School to celebrate their 150th anniversary, and watch the family friendly movie, The Good Dinosaur. Bring your chair or picnic rug and sit back and enjoy the movie. BBQ and drinks available for purchase or BYO dinner. If the weather is uncertain, visit facebook.com/ gympieregionalcouncil for cancellation advice.

Where: Goomeri State School multi-purpose court

When: Saturday September 17, 6pm-9pm

Cost: Free

Awake Studio Open Day

Awake Movement and Dance Studio offers a safe, non-threatening environment for girls and women of all ages to express themselves through dance and movement. The studio is offering free classes across all ages on Saturday for its Open Day. Places are limited, book at 0447 339 096. Visit the Awake Studio Facebook page to find classes.

When: Saturday September 17, classes from 8.30pm-5pm

Where: Awake Studio

Cost: Free

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie, whatson

