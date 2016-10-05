29°
What's on at the 2016 Heart of Gold Film Festival

Jacob Carson | 5th Oct 2016 5:41 PM
IN BLOOM: Event coordinator Rhiannon Cooper, festival intern Jamie Brown, audience engagement manager Bronwen Noakes, program manager Jackson Scott and artistic director Emily Avila at the Prospector's Hall yesterday.
IN BLOOM: Event coordinator Rhiannon Cooper, festival intern Jamie Brown, audience engagement manager Bronwen Noakes, program manager Jackson Scott and artistic director Emily Avila at the Prospector's Hall yesterday. Jacob Carson

THE 2016 Heart of Gold International Film Festival has something for everyone.

But with a wide range of sessions and films running from Thursday through to Sunday evening, it can often be difficult to sift through the selection.

Use this guide to choose which session is right for you.

TODAY, October 6

The Heritage Theatre

9am - 10.30am

Slow & Steady - Slow and steady wins the race. The characters at the centre of this collection are strong, patient resilient types - inspiring us to keep on keeping on

11.30am - 1pm

Coffee & Comedy - Fitness fads, polystyrene wigs, Bruce Springsteen and bacon. Grab a complimentary cup of coffee and enjoy a mother lode of comedy.

2pm - 3.30pm

Dreamers - Meet characters who burn bright, dream of a better life, get a second chance or become masters of their destiny in this selection of films dedicated to big and little dreams.

4.30pm - 6pm

For Love - Bear witness to these beautiful and unconventional tales of love, from the deserts of Tunisia to the outer reaches of Pluto.

7.30pm

Opening Night Films - Hit the red carpet for the Heart of Gold 2016 Opening Night festivities.

Fossickers Room

9.30am - 11am

Animation - Light bulb moments, celebrity encounters and changing season - an emotional rollercoaster of visual delights from some of the world's brightest new animation talents.

12pm - 1.30pm

Exploring Oceania

Expansive landscapes surrounded by boundless ocean and true blue characters with their own particular blend of humour.

2.30pm - 4pm

A Changing World - 2016 has brought with it many tragedies.

In the face of bad news, look for reminders of courage, hope and compassion.

TOMORROW, October 7

Heritage Theatre

9am - 10.30am

Such Great Hights - Climb on up, take a deep breath and dive in - shorts that will catch you off guard with their simple beauty, immersive energy and aspirational wonder.

11am - 12.30pm

High School Shorts + Q&A

A mixed bag of relatable and mind-expanding films that may even inspire the next gen of local film makers.

2pm - 3.30pm

Old Gold

A stand out collection of solid gold hits from festivals past.

4pm - 5.30pm

Chance Encounters

Challenge your preconceptions, open your hearts and get ready for mind games in this session devoted to unexpected twists of fate.

7pm - 8.30pm

Irish Shorts - A great selection of films from the Emerald Isle.

9pm - 10.30pm

Late Night Comedy - Stay up late for 80 unruly tales of first love, embarrassing families and office politics.

Fossickers Room

9:30am - 11am

Exploring Asia - Jump on a tuk-tuk, set your compass to the East and experience the best in Asian films.

11.30am - 1pm

Real Stories with Heart

A truly heart warming session full of real-life stories of people committed to making the world a better place.

1pm - 2.30pm

Hybrid Documentary Masterclass

Join this masterclass to learn more about what a hybrid documentary is and explore different storytelling methods.

5:30pm - 6:30pm

Happy Hour - We've got four Australian premieres and a free drink waiting to get you into gear for a golden weekend.

SATURDAY, October 8

Heritage Theatre

9am - 11am

Women in Action

Powerful, vulnerable, fierce and fragile - watch as these women fill the screen and drive the story.

11am - 12.30pm

Australian Festival Highlights

Sink into a session of home-grown festival film makers.

1pm - 2.30pm

International Festival Highlights - Some of the finest shorts from the world's top festivals.

3pm - 4.30pm

Girl Asleep + Q&A

Our 2016 feature film Girl Asleep is a journey into the absurd, scary and beautiful heart of the teenage mind.

5.30pm - 7pm

Artistic Director's Choice

A quality-controlled selection stunning shorts from Sweden to Spain to Scotland.

Fossickers Room

9.30am - 11am

Moving On

A collection of stories about happiness, healing and moving on.

11.30am - 1pm

Hybrid documentary masterclass

1.30pm - 3pm

Exploring Europe

Traverse the continent from a village in Romania with a well-kept secret to a life changing experience in a Swedish supermarket.

3.30pm - 5pm

Melting Pot - Try a little bit of everything, a dash of doco, a cup of comedy and a pinch of drama

Prospector's Hall

11am - 11.30am- Film maker Q&A

1pm- 1.30pm Film maker Q&A

3pm - 3.30pm - Film maker Q&A

8.15pm - Awards Night Party

SUNDAY, October 9

Heritage Theatre

9am - 10.30am

Young(er) at Heart - This session is a showcase of well-crafted shorts from our industry's youngest creative minds.

11am - 12.30pm

Family Animation - A dedicated session of children's animations.

1pm - 2.30pm

2016 Award Winners - Enjoy a carefully curated selection of the festival's best.

3.30pm - 5pm

Coffee and Comedy (Repeat)

5.30pm - 7.30pm

Screener's Selection - Each week, 40 volunteers gathered in lounge rooms around town to judge submissions, enjoy a few favourites.

Fossickers Room

9:30am - 11am

Animal World - Cheer for a racehorse that never wins, come birding in the bush and watch dogs dance with their owners.

11:30am - 1pm

On the Brink - Playground politics, new found friendships and the spirit of youth - see some younger heroes.

2pm - 3:30pm

Exploring the Americas - A feast of films to tickle your funny bone and leave you hungry for more.

Prospector's Hall

10am - 3pm

Doodles Drop-in

Watch animator Benjamin Zaugg and composer Joff Bush do their thing, chill out and draw to your heart's content.

For tickets and further information on the individual films featured, head to the website at www.heartofgold.com.au

