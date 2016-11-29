32°
What's on around Gympie today and tomorrow

29th Nov 2016 6:00 AM
NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.
NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week. Contributed

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29

Cooloola Voices

CALLING all singers. Come and sing in Cooloola Voices A Cappella Choir. Choir sings on Tuesdays at 6.30pm at the Australian Institute Of Country Music building, 26 Channon St, Gympie. Cooloola Voices sing mostly popular music in four-part harmony. Inquiries email andrewjemmet@gmail.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous

GYMPIE: Salvation Army, Stumm Rd, Southside at 9.30am. Inquiries 5483 6404 or 5483 7522.

COOLOOLA Cove: Vietnam Veterans Hall, Nautilus Dr, 7pm. Inquiries 5488 0972.

Mahjong group

THE Gympie Mahjong Group meets at the Gympie RSL in Mary St (excluding public holidays) from 10am until 3pm. Beginners taught to play Western Mahjong rules. Inquiries Judy 5482 4767.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30

Tai chi

TAI chi for Health and Falls Prevention. Improve your balance, co-ordination, exercise and have fun learning Tai Chi. Recommended by doctors and physiotherapists. Accredited facilitators. Wednesdays, Beginners class from 9-10am, St Peter's Anglican Hall, Lady Mary Tce, Gympie. Cost $4 per class. Final class for the year will be December 7, classes resume February 1. Inquiries Betty 0408 835 235 or Rod 0418 113 133.

Garage sales

LITTLE Haven garage sales held 8am-noon, Chapple St shed (opposite MVHR workshop). Sheds are open for sales and to receive pre-loved items. Good range of furniture at reasonable prices. Delivery can be arranged. Cost negotiated. Proceeds to Little Haven Palliative Care. Inquiries 5482 9091.

Trivia night

HOSTED by DJ Roly at the Gympie RSL to raise money for Camp Quality. Prizes to be won between 7-9pm. Registration fee $5. Inquiries Michael 0407 588 835.

Gamblers Anonymous

TODAY, from 4pm, Gympie Community Place, 18 Excelsior Rd. (cnr Stanley St). Parking at rear. Inquiries Steve 54862086 or 0404 050 646. Maureen on 0419 221 527.

Alcoholics Anonymous

WEDNESDAYS, Freemasons Hall, Elm St, Cooroy, 8pm. Inquiries 5446 7971.

Health checks

CLINIC 87 visits Gympie today to provide free sexual health checks for men and women. Drop in to Gympie General Hospital, 10am-2pm, or phone 5470 5244 for an appointment.

Gympie Gem Club

OPEN Wednesdays 9am-3pm and 6.30-9.30pm. Make your own silver jewellery, cut and polish stones, facet gem stones, silvercasting. Visitors and new members welcome. Club house Cnr Bruce Hwy and Monkland St. Inquiries 0409 636 814 or 0431 206 375.

THURSDAY DECEMBER 1

Euchre Club

EUCHRE at the Goomboorian Memorial Hall,7pm. Cost is $2 for lots of fun and supper. Inquiries phone Jan 07 5486 5552 or 0488 769 588. All welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous

GYMPIE: Room 2, Gympie Community Place, 18 Excelsior Rd (cnr Stanley St), 8pm. Inquiries 5482 4560 or 0428 839 370.

TIN CAN BAY: Tin Can Bay Library, 6pm. Contact 5486 2073.

Al-Anon

AL-ANON Family Groups meets 7.30pm for relatives and friends of people with a drinking problem. Share experience, strength and hope to solve common problems. Meeting details, phone 5483 9052, 5482 5523 or 0412 364 979.

Topics:  community diary gympie november 29 and 30 whatson

