33°
News

What's on around Gympie this week

30th Nov 2016 6:29 AM
NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.
NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30

Tai chi

TAI chi for Health and Falls Prevention. Improve your balance, co-ordination, exercise and have fun learning Tai Chi. Recommended by doctors and physiotherapists. Accredited facilitators. Wednesdays, beginners class from 9-10am, St Peter's Anglican Hall, Lady Mary Tce, Gympie. Cost $4 per class. Final class for the year will be December 7, classes resume February 1.

Inquiries Betty 0408 835 235 or Rod 0418 113 133.

Garage sales

LITTLE Haven garage sales held 8am-noon, Chapple St shed (opposite MVHR workshop). Sheds are open for sales and to receive pre-loved items. Good range of furniture at reasonable prices. Delivery can be arranged. Cost negotiated. Proceeds to Little Haven Palliative Care. Inquiries 5482 9091.

Trivia night

HOSTED by DJ Roly at the Gympie RSL to raise money for Camp Quality. Prizes to be won between 7-9pm. Registration fee $5. Inquiries Michael 0407 588 835.

Gamblers Anonymous

TODAY, from 4pm, Gympie Community Place, 18 Excelsior Rd. (cnr Stanley St). Parking at rear. Inquiries Steve 54862086 or 0404 050 646. Maureen on 0419 221 527.

Alcoholics Anonymous

WEDNESDAYS, Freemasons Hall, Elm St, Cooroy, 8pm. Inquiries 5446 7971.

Health checks

CLINIC 87 visits Gympie today to provide free sexual health checks for men and women. Drop in to Gympie General Hospital, 10am-2pm, or phone 5470 5244 for an appointment.

Gympie Gem Club

OPEN Wednesdays 9am-3pm and 6.30-9.30pm. Make your own silver jewellery, cut and polish stones, facet gem stones, silvercasting. Visitors and new members welcome. Club house Cnr Bruce Hwy and Monkland St. Inquiries 0409 636 814 or 0431 206 375.

Scleroderma Support Group

THE Sunshine Coast & Hinterland Scleroderma Support Group, which has a number of Gympie members, will hold its final meeting for the year on Thursday, December 1 at 11am in the Function Room, Chancellor's Tavern, Chancellor Village Blvde, Sippy Downs. Christmas with light refreshments and nibbles provided, followed by lunch in the tavern for those who wish to participate. The group offers friendship, support and advice to anyone interested. Newcomers always welcome. Inquiries 0417 615 733.

Euchre Club

PLAY euchre at the Goomboorian Memorial Hall every fortnight at 7pm. Cost is $2 for lots of fun and supper. Inquiries Jan 5486 5552 or 0488 769 588. All welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous

GYMPIE: Room 2, Gympie Community Place, 18 Excelsior Rd (cnr Stanley St), 8pm. Inquiries 5482 4560 or 0428 839 370.

TIN CAN BAY: Tin Can Bay Library, 6pm. Contact 5486 2073.

Al-Anon

AL-ANON Family Groups meets 7.30pm for relatives and friends of people with a drinking problem. Share experience, strength and hope to solve common problems. Meeting details, phone 5483 9052, 5482 5523 or 0412 364 979.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2

Senior Citizens Club

GYMPIE and District Senior Citizens Club meets at the Senior Citizens Hall, Mellor St on Tuesdays at 11am and Fridays at 10am to play cards and bowls. New members welcome. Inquiries Denise 0418 189 113.

Alcoholics Anonymous

GLENWOOD Community Hall (37km north of Gympie), 7pm. Inquiries 0437 031 316.

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie community diary november 30 to december 2 whatson

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Summer to strike with storms, heatwave this week

Summer to strike with storms, heatwave this week

GYMPIE will swelter through its first summer heatwave this week, with temperatures forecast to reach 40 degrees.

Use it or lose it, Gympie: letter

NEW BUS STOP FOR GYMPIE: Darren Sanim, leading hand concreter for the Gympie Council, works on the new disability access for the bus stop in Monkland St.

Letters to the editor deal with public transport in Gympie

Mary Valley strengthens ties with Sunshine Coast

FROM LEFT: Cr James Cochrane, Cory Gale, Catherine Milne (Visit Sunshine Coast), Andrew Saunders, Julie Worth, Martin Duncan (Sunshine Coast foodie), Alan Rainbow (Honeybee Farm), Malcolm Oakley (Mary Valley Celebrates), Simon Latchford, Pete Cusack, Mayor Mick Curran and Heinke Butt (Mary Valley ArtsLINK) at the launch.

Mary Valley Country praised for the way it showcases Valley.

What's on around Gympie this week

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community diary November 30 to December 2

Local Partners

Mary Valley strengthens ties with Sunshine Coast

HIGH praise from Visit Sunshine Coast CEO Simon Latchford has been given to Mary Valley Country marketing for the way it has been showcasing the Valley.

WATCH: Special day for young Gympie battler

ON PATROL: Nine-year-old Nathan Faucett with his official police cap

Nine-year-old Nathan Faucett isn't letting arthritis stop his fun.

What's on around Gympie this week

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community diary November 30 to December 2

What's on around Gympie today and tomorrow

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community diary for November 29 and 30

VIEW GALLERY: Blood and sweat to drip on the canvas at Cats Oval

Wrestling, Jeremy Smacks holding Commando Ben Ayres.

Pro wrestling is making its Gympie debut with a view to make it a main stay

Hamish and Andy rock 'n' roll Rankins Springs

Hamish and Andy rock 'n' roll Rankins Springs

IT'S not every day you find thousands of people in Rankins Springs. But then it's not every day Hamish and Andy come to town.

Nicki Wendt ready for any public backlash from First Contact

Nicki Wendt features in season two of First Contact.

ACTRESS admits to 'racist thoughts' on SBS documentary series.

Evan Rachel Wood: 'I've been raped'

Evan Rachel Wood has been sexually assaulted twice

Matthew McConaughey still scared of his mother

She may be 84 but Matthew McConaughey is still scared of her

Amber Rose quits social media

Amber Rose has temporarily quit social media

Dannii Minogue 'best mentor' Kylie

Dannii Minogue is grateful for sister Kylie being a "guiding light"

John Travolta advised by Tom Hanks to accept role

Some very big names swayed Travolta on Simpson show

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT LAND

1785 Mary Valley Road, Amamoor 4570

Residential Land 20 acres of vacant quality land in the heart of the Mary ... UNDER CONTRACT

20 acres of vacant quality land in the heart of the Mary Valley region - create the perfect rural lifestyle with prepared house sites and power available. Views of...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

1775 Mary Valley Road, Amamoor 4570

5 3 5 UNDER CONTRACT

Ultra spacious, very private executive style brick residence on 15 acres. Built to suit the extended family, it has 5 bedrooms, office, 2 bathrooms and 3 living...

SUBURBAN SPLENDOUR

22 Willow Grove Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $400,000

This spacious 4 bedroom home on 1001 m2 is in a great location. The open plan lounge/kitchen/dining area opens onto the outdoor entertainment area. Separate...

THIS SUPERB HORSE AND CATTLE PROPERTY IS THE JEWEL OF MARY VALLEY!

111 Bergins Pocket Road, Kandanga 4570

House 4 2 6 AUCTION 17th...

Offering 32.47 Hectares in the prime Mary Valley. Water is in abundance with a water allocation of 20 mega litres as well as a dam, which all contribute to the...

UREGNT Sale.... Below Replacement

13 Elanda court, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 3 4 $450,000+ URGENT...

This excellent property is on the market to sell and sell quickly. So if you are a serious buyer and ready to buy NOW... this is your opportunity to snap up an...

WHY RENT WHEN YOU CAN BUILD RIGHT NOW!!

Lot 38 Azure Avenue, Banks Pocket 4570

Residential Land If you're looking for an extra-large vacant block, surrounded by prestige homes ... OFFERS OVER...

If you're looking for an extra-large vacant block, surrounded by prestige homes and located only a stone's throw from all that Gympie has to offer - then this is...

IMMACULATE FAMILY HOME!!

1 Bracefell St, Southside 4570

House 4 2 4 $439,000

Don't look past this wonderful family home if you're looking for the best in comfortable and stylish living in a great location. Positioned in the popular Willow...

COUNTRY LIVING IN TOWN!!

4 Opal St, Southside 4570

House 2 1 1 $239,000

This home offers the best of all worlds acreage living just minutes to all conveniences. This neatly presented 2 bedroom home provides ease of low maintenance...

A RARE FIND !!

42 Yingani Road, Brooloo 4570

Residential Land 5 plus acres of natural beauty, with excellent soil, seasonal creek, spring ... $229,000

5 plus acres of natural beauty, with excellent soil, seasonal creek, spring fed pond in much sought after Mary Valley - 11 km from Imbil. * Ideal weekend retreat...

HIGHLY PRODUCTIVE MARY RIVER RURAL PROPERTY, SUNSHINE COAST!

49 Mullaly Rd, Kybong 4570

House 4 2 4 $1,895,000

This irrigated, highly improved river front property offers the buyer a depth of opportunities. This property has genuine carrying capacity of 150 dry cattle, 28...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!