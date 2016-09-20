What's on around Gympie region today

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Gympie U3A Classes

AT Skill Centred, Mary St:

Colouring for Adults, 9-10am. Inquiries Yvonne 0437 375 011.

Drawing, 10-11am. Inquiries Susan 0416 158 648.

Retro Juke Box Singers 11.10am-12.30pm. Inquiries Coralie 5486 1180.

Memoir Writing, 1.45-2.45pm. Inquiries Natalie 0481 526 932.

AT Gympie Community Place:

Hook & Needle, 10an -Noon, 1st & 3rd Tuesdays monthly. Inquiries Dorothy 5482 8583.

Creative Writing, 1st & 3rd Tuesdays monthly, 11am-1pm. Inquiries Caroline 5483 3849.

PR Docs for Volunteers, 2-3pm. Inquiries Susan 5482 8648.

House class, Singing for Pleasure, 1st & 3rd Tuesdays monthly. Inquiries Carol 5483 1196.

Cooloola Voices

CALLING all singers. Come and sing in Cooloola Voices A Cappella Choir. Choir sings on Tuesdays at 6.30pm at the Australian Institute Of Country Music building, 26 Channon St, Gympie. Cooloola Voices sing mostly "popular" music in four part harmony. Inquiries email andrewjemmet@gmail.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous

GYMPIE: Salvation Army, Stumm Rd, Southside at 9.30am. Inquiries 5483 6404 or 5483 7522.

COOLOOLA Cove: Vietnam Veterans Hall, Nautilus Dr, 7pm. Inquiries, phone 5488 0972.

Mahjong group

THE Gympie Mahjong Group meets at the Gympie RSL in Mary St (excluding public holidays) from 10am until 3pm. Beginners taught to play Western Mahjong rules. Inquiries Judy 5482 4767.

Seniors Club

GYMPIE Seniors Club will be closing until further notice. Members are welcome go to Fancy That in Mary St between 10am-2pm on Tuesdays for assistance (excluding school holidays).