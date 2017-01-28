What's on around Gympie region this weekend

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 28

Little Haven Shed Sales

LITTLE Haven Shed Sales are held from 7am-midday on the last Saturday of each month in Chappell St opposite the Mary Valley Heritage Railway workshops. Sausage sizzle and cold drinks available, bargains galore. Furniture, clothing, books, videos, games, bric-a-brac, toys- the list is endless. Plenty of goodies to suit your budget. Visit the friendly volunteers and shop 'til you drop while helping raise much-needed funding for Little Haven Palliative Care. Inquiries 5482 9091.

Alcoholics Anonymous

ROOM 2, Gympie Community Place, 18 Excelsior Rd (cnr Stanley St), 4.30pm. Inquiries 0459 350 026 or 0428 839 370.

Gympie Gem Club

OPEN Saturdays 9am-noon. Make your own silver jewellery, cut and polish stones,facet gem stones. Visitors and new members welcome. Club house Cnr Bruce Hwy and Monkland St. Inquiries 0409 636 814 or 0431 206 375.

Dagun Growers Market

DAGUN Heritage Railway Station from 3pm. Freshly picked and local food. Talk to the growers and buy our regional varied fruit and vegetables. Enjoy wine and cheese tasting. Inquiries Elaine 5484 3749.

Pomona Country Markets

POMONA Country Markets are held every second and fourth Saturday morning of the month. Fresh fruit and vegies direct from the farmers. Treat yourself with some freshly baked cakes, preserves and jams. K ids' activities and other entertainers, old farm junk for sale, or cosmetics, or Noosa clothing for kids and adults. Inquiries pomonamarketsqld@gmail.com.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 29

Imbil Markets

TAKE a scenic drive in the Mary Valley and visit Imbil Markets in the town centre every Sunday from 8am-2pm. Fresh fruit and vegetables, honey products, jewellery, clothing, woodwork and crafts. New stall holders, with public liability insurance, are always welcome. Inquiries Chrissy on 5484 5418 or visit Facebook.com/ImbilMarkets.

Alcoholics Anonymous

POMONA, Red Cross rooms, Reserve St, 6.30pm. Inquiries phone 5485 2862.