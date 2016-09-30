26°
What's on around Gympie region this weekend

30th Sep 2016 4:46 PM
NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this weekend.
NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this weekend. Contributed

Craft, quilt fair trip

A BUS trip is being run to the Brisbane Craft Fair on Wednesday, October 5 in aid of VIEW Clubs of Australia, with all profits donated to The Smith Family. Cost is $45.

Contact Barbara on 0403 085 974 or 5481 1942 by Tuesday.

Long Flat dance

LONG Flat Hall Committee is holding an old time/new vogue dance, 7.30pm Saturday, October 1 at Long Flat Hall Music by Mark's Music and the Hall Committee will supply a great supper Adults $12, students $6. All welcome for a great social night out. Inquiries Cecily 5483 8112 or Judy 5482 2572.

Alcoholics Anonymous

SATURDAYS, Room 2, Gympie Community Place, 18 Excelsior Rd (cnr Stanley St), 4.30pm.

Inquiries 0459 350 026 or 0428 839 370.

Gympie Gem Club

OPEN Saturdays, 9am-noon. Make your own silver jewellery. Cut and polish stones. New members welcome. Club house, cnr Bruce Hwy and Monkland St. Inquiries 0409 636 814 or 0428 862 851.

Dagun Growers Market

EVERY Saturday at Dagun Heritage Railway Station from 3pm. Freshly picked and local food, wine and cheese tasing.

Talk to the growers about the produce grown in this area. Inquiries Elaine 5484 3749.

Learn to dance

EVERY Sunday, learn how to dance, old time and new vogue, 12.30-3.30pm, Long Flat Hall. Adults $4, high school students $2 with afternoon tea provided.

Come along and join in a great afternoon. Inquiries Ann 5483 9387 or Will 5482 5390.

Imbil Markets

SUNDAYS, craft, jewellery, fruit, vegetables, honey, conserves and plants, 8am-2pm. All township shops, art gallery, tea room, cafes and pub are also open.

Museum Markets

MUSEUM Markets at the Duck Pond (Lake Alford) are held from 7am-noon on the first, third and fifth Sundays monthly. Various market stalls, including fresh produce, plants, crafts and lots more. Site bookings 5482 3995.

Alcoholics Anonymous

SUNDAYS, Pomona Red Cross rooms, Reserve St, 6.30pm. Inquiries phone 5485 2862.

Topics:  community diary, gympie, october 1-5, whatson

New councillors are "puppets" for the old ones.

Book now as long weekend visitor invasion makes for tourism hot spots across Gympie region.

ON THE ROAD: Motoring families descend on Gympie Region for the long weekend.

GYMPIE region is a holiday hot spot this school holiday season

The stay-at-home mum's domestic workout

Stay at Home mum

JODY Allen says you don't need a gym to keep fit and healthy

Only a few days to go before Heart of Gold Fest kicks off

SPECIAL PREVIEW: Heart of Gold Artistic Director Emily Avila at the Heritage Theatre in the Gympie Civic Centre.

PREPARATIONS are well under way for the Heart of Gold Film Festival.

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.

Riders saddle up to raise funds for Angel Flight

RIDE ON: Ben Chubb prepares to take to the trails.

Riders from across the country in annual charity event

