NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

Tai chi

IMPROVE your balance, co-ordination, exercise and have fun learning tai chi. Recommended by doctors and physiotherapists. Accredited facilitators. Beginners Wednesdays. 9-10am, Anglican Hall, Lady Mary Tce, Gympie. $4 per class. Inquiries Wendy 0488 031 551.

Gympie U3A classes

AT USC, Gympie:

iPad & Smartphone 9-10am. Laptops 10.30-11.30am. Inquiries, Anne 5481 2478.

Garage sales

LITTLE Haven garage sales held 8am-noon, Chapple St shed (opposite MVHR workshop). Sheds are open for sales and to receive pre-loved items. Good range of furniture at reasonable prices. Delivery can be arranged. Proceeds to Little Haven Palliative Care. Inquiries 5482 9091.

Trivia night

HOSTED by DJ Roly at the Gympie RSL to raise money for Camp Quality. Prizes to be won between 7-9pm. Registration fee $5. Inquiries Michael 0407 588 835.

Gamblers Anonymous

TODAY, from 4pm, Gympie Community Place, 18 Excelsior Rd. (cnr Stanley St). Inquiries Steve 54862086 or 0404 050 646. Maureen on 0419 221 527.

Health checks

CLINIC 87 visits Gympie today to provide free sexual health checks for men and women. Drop in to Gympie General Hospital, 10am-2pm, or phone 5470 5244 for an appointment.

Gympie Gem Club

MAKE your own silver jewellery; cut and polish stones; faceting of gem stones and silvercasting. Visitors and new members welcome. Club house, cnr Bruce Hwy and Monkland St, open 9am-3pm and 6.30-9.30pm. Inquiries 0409 636 814 or 0428 862 851.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Older Womens Network

MEETS at St Peter's Anglican Hall, Lady Mary Tce, 9.15am. Don't forget the Grocery Grab. Inquiries Lee 5483 1415 or Helen 5483 5181.

Pensioners hoy

GYMPIE Pensioners are holding a hoy afternoon at 12.30pm, Senior Citizens Centre, followed by afternoon tea and raffles. Inquiries Maureen 5482 6738.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Wolvi bush dance

WOLVI & District War Memorial Hall is holding a Band from the Hinterland bush dance from 6pm-late. Bar (no BYO) and food. Adults $10, under-15 free. On-site camping available. Inquiries 5486 7671 or 0407 867 671.

Long Flat dance

AN OLD time dance will be held at Long Flat Hall, 7.30pm. Music from CDs, light supper, adults $5, children free.

DATE CLAIMER

Dragoon Guards trip

A BUS trip is arranged to see the world famous Royal Scots Dragoon Guards' spectacular pipes and drums during their Australian tour commemorating the Queen's 90th birthday. They will be at Caloundra at 2pm on Sunday, October 9. Cost, including the bus fare $130 in aid of the Lutheran Guild. Booking to Betty 5482 4453.