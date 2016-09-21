23°
News

What's on around Gympie region this week

21st Sep 2016 5:00 AM
NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.
NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

Tai chi

IMPROVE your balance, co-ordination, exercise and have fun learning tai chi. Recommended by doctors and physiotherapists. Accredited facilitators. Beginners Wednesdays. 9-10am, Anglican Hall, Lady Mary Tce, Gympie. $4 per class. Inquiries Wendy 0488 031 551.

Gympie U3A classes

AT USC, Gympie:

iPad & Smartphone 9-10am. Laptops 10.30-11.30am. Inquiries, Anne 5481 2478.

Garage sales

LITTLE Haven garage sales held 8am-noon, Chapple St shed (opposite MVHR workshop). Sheds are open for sales and to receive pre-loved items. Good range of furniture at reasonable prices. Delivery can be arranged. Proceeds to Little Haven Palliative Care. Inquiries 5482 9091.

Trivia night

HOSTED by DJ Roly at the Gympie RSL to raise money for Camp Quality. Prizes to be won between 7-9pm. Registration fee $5. Inquiries Michael 0407 588 835.

Gamblers Anonymous

TODAY, from 4pm, Gympie Community Place, 18 Excelsior Rd. (cnr Stanley St). Inquiries Steve 54862086 or 0404 050 646. Maureen on 0419 221 527.

Health checks

CLINIC 87 visits Gympie today to provide free sexual health checks for men and women. Drop in to Gympie General Hospital, 10am-2pm, or phone 5470 5244 for an appointment.

Gympie Gem Club

MAKE your own silver jewellery; cut and polish stones; faceting of gem stones and silvercasting. Visitors and new members welcome. Club house, cnr Bruce Hwy and Monkland St, open 9am-3pm and 6.30-9.30pm. Inquiries 0409 636 814 or 0428 862 851.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Older Womens Network

MEETS at St Peter's Anglican Hall, Lady Mary Tce, 9.15am. Don't forget the Grocery Grab. Inquiries Lee 5483 1415 or Helen 5483 5181.

Pensioners hoy

GYMPIE Pensioners are holding a hoy afternoon at 12.30pm, Senior Citizens Centre, followed by afternoon tea and raffles. Inquiries Maureen 5482 6738.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Wolvi bush dance

WOLVI & District War Memorial Hall is holding a Band from the Hinterland bush dance from 6pm-late. Bar (no BYO) and food. Adults $10, under-15 free. On-site camping available. Inquiries 5486 7671 or 0407 867 671.

Long Flat dance

AN OLD time dance will be held at Long Flat Hall, 7.30pm. Music from CDs, light supper, adults $5, children free.

DATE CLAIMER

Dragoon Guards trip

A BUS trip is arranged to see the world famous Royal Scots Dragoon Guards' spectacular pipes and drums during their Australian tour commemorating the Queen's 90th birthday. They will be at Caloundra at 2pm on Sunday, October 9. Cost, including the bus fare $130 in aid of the Lutheran Guild. Booking to Betty 5482 4453.

Gympie Times

Topics:  community diary gympie, whatso

What's on around Gympie region this week

What's on around Gympie region this week

Gympie Community Diary for Thursday, September 21 to Friday, September 23.

UPDATE: Woman airlifted to Brisbane after serious crash

A helicopter lands on the Bruce Hwy to airlift a 47-year-old woman to the Royal Brisbane Hospital.

Woman freed from crash wreckage

BUCKLE UP: Jackass tour is coming to Gympie

The Jackass Seppo Tour stage show is coming to Gympie this October.

'Relentlessly lowbrow' and 'startling' tour soon to hit Civic Centre

Bronze award for Jones Hill State School

JONES HILL BRONZE MEDALLISTS: (Back from left) Ethan Houghton, Tristen Franklin, Koebi Green, Harry Pilgrim, Dharma Bennet, Teacher Fiona Cole, Aliie Cameron, Kayleigh Hucker, Kai Robertson, (middle) Jack Taske, Zach Ward, Hayden Whyatt, Kayla Blount, Tiana Kleeman, Isabella Kanofski, Roxy Snell, Tegan Herrenberg, Asha Nichols, Ethan Lee, (front) Lachlan Holt, Lara Brennan, Maia Sloane, Indiana Chambers and Ava Todd.

Jones Hill students win award

Local Partners

Community diary: Here's what's on today

THIS is where clubs and groups are meeting around Gympie today.

A show of compassion for our suicide survivors

WEAVING SUPPORT: Ruth Polley enveloped in the 'cloak of support' at the suicide Remembrance Day in Memorial Park.

Community strength for those left behind after a suicide

Will Aaron find love with The Bachelorette?

NATURAL JOKER: Caloundra's Aaron Brady, who features in the new season of The Bachelorette, pictured with his bulldog Alby.

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Georgia.

Latest deals and offers

Will Aaron find love with The Bachelorette?

Will Aaron find love with The Bachelorette?

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Australia's new Bachelorette Georgia Love.

Survivor's master manipulator gets out-maneuvered

Australian Survivor contestant Phoebe Timmins.

PHOEBE says she knew her days were numbered after playing a big game

Put your hearts out to win at Gympie film fest

GOOD FOR THE HEART: A peanut brittle heart submitted by Jeanette Wilson for the competition

HOW to win free passes to this years Heart of Gold Festival

Apocalyptica tour upon us

Apocalyptica are touring Australia. Photo Contributed

Apocalyptica will hit Brisbane next week

Sophie Turner not prepared for Game of Thrones to end

Sophie Turner admits she doesn't know what to do with her life

Jim Carrey hit with lawsuit over girlfriend's death

Jim Carrey

Carrey accused of giving girlfriend drugs she overdosed on

Chris Pratt is taking a break from acting

CHRIS Pratt has revealed he is taking a six-month break

PERFECTLY POSITIONED!

53 Ridgeview Drive, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $349,000

This perfectly positioned property situated on an elevated 749m2 corner block boasts an inviting and stylish home. Featuring 4 bedrooms, main with walk through...

ACREAGE LIVING IN TOWN

Lot 555 Barton Road, Victory Heights 4570

Residential Land A rare opportunity is available to enjoy a stress free country life ... AUCTION 24th...

A rare opportunity is available to enjoy a stress free country life style with city conveniences. The nearly 20 acre allotment is minutes to the Gympie CBD. It...

BEST VALUE IN CURRA!!!

104 Thomas Road, Curra 4570

House 3 1 2 $238,000

First to see will buy this property that is situated on 5 acres with a lovely park like eucalyptus forest. The tropical gardens are drought tolerant and create a...

COUNTRY LIVING WITH AMAZING VIEWS, STEADY INCOME and DUAL DWELLINGS!!

1088 Sandy Creek Road, Ross Creek 4570

7 3 2 $655,000

This rare opportunity in the sought after location of Ross Creek/Veteran provides 126 acres with dual dwellings, impressive breath taking views, improved pastures...

UNIQUE RUSTIC RETREAT!!

41 Damm Road, Downsfield 4570

House 4 2 2 $449,000

Sandy Creek Retreat!! Did you ever want to own your own unique piece of paradise, but without the hard work....This 30 acres parcel of land offers an idyllic...

BEST BLOCK ON BRIANNA!

11 Brianna Court, Araluen 4570

Residential Land This would be the best block in this estate with a bonus ... $165,000

This would be the best block in this estate with a bonus of picturesque views. Set high on Brianna Court it is in an area that will provide good capital growth for...

LAST BLOCK IN GREAT AREA

Lot 2 (51-59) Groundwater Road, Southside 4570

Residential Land Take advantage of the Great Start Grant and let it get you ... $126,000

Take advantage of the Great Start Grant and let it get you into your first home sooner. This is the last Road frontage block left on the Groundwater Road...

A CLASSIC THREE BEDROOM HIGHSET BRICK HOME IN POPULAR SOUTHSIDE

20 Furness Road, Southside 4570

House 3 2 2 $315,000

Situated high up in one of Gympie's leading estates is an impressive 3 bedroom highset brick home on a large town block with spectacular views looking back towards...

THE GREEN PASTURES OF HOME

523 Counter Road, Wolvi 4570

House 3 1 7 $639,000

Set on 101 acres (more or less) in the green and open pastures of Wolvi is this fabulous grazing block. The property is well set up with an abundance of water...

BED and BREAKFAST - PIECE OF PARADISE

254 Kandanga Amamoor Rd, Amamoor 4570

8 8 6 $1,150,000

An exciting opportunity presents with the sale of Amamoor Homestead BandB and Country Cottages. Majestically poised high atop a hill in the scenic Mary Valley...

Where development is up and down around Gympie

Councillors were told of the "high confidence” in the housing industry.

Gympie Regional Council's latest building report

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.