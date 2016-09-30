What's on around Gympie region the next few days

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

TODAY (Friday, September 30)

Older Womens Network

MEETS for craft, 9.15am, St John Ambulance Hall, Apollonian Vale. Inquiries June 5482 7670.

Kenilworth Arts Fest

FROM today until Monday. Two art shows, Poet's Breakfast, music and entertainment, Makers' and Growers' Market 9am-1pm on Sunday. Stallholders welcome. More info at ww.kenilwortharts.org.au or phone 5472 3223.

Senior Citizens Club

GYMPIE and District Senior Citizens Club meets at the Senior Citizens Hall, Mellor St on Tuesdays at 11am and Fridays at 10am to play cards and bowls. New members welcome. Inquiries Denise 0418 189 113.

Gympie U3A classes

AT Gympie Community Place:

History 9.30-10.30am. Inquiries Janice 0428 418 197.

Mahjong 12-2pm. Inquiries Sue 5482 8956.

Alcoholics Anonymous

GLENWOOD Community Hall (37km north of Gympie), 7pm. Details, phone 5485 7041.

TOMORROW (Saturday, October 1)

Long Flat dance

LONG Flat Hall Committee is holding an old time/new vogue dance, 7.30pm, Long Flat Hall. Music by Mark's Music, the hall committee will supply supper. Adults $12, students $6. All welcome for a great social night out. Inquiries Cecily 5483 8112 or Judy 5482 2572.

Alcoholics Anonymous

ROOM 2, Gympie Community Place, 18 Excelsior Rd (cnr Stanley St), 4.30pm. Inquiries 0459 350 026 or 0428 839 370.

Gympie Gem Club

OPEN Open 9am-noon. Make your own silver jewellery. Cut and polish stones. New members welcome. Club house, cnr Bruce Hwy and Monkland St. Inquiries 0409 636 814 or 0428 862 851.

Dagun Growers Market

AT DAGUN Heritage Railway Station from 3pm. Freshly picked and local food. Talk to the growers and buy our regional varied fruit and vegetables. Enjoy wine and cheese tasting too. Inquiries Elaine 5484 3749.

SUNDAY (October 2)

Learn to dance

LEARN how to dance, old time and new vogue, 12.30-3.30pm, Long Flat Hall. Adults $4, high school students $2 with afternoon tea provided. Come along and join us for a great afternoon. Inquiries Ann 5483 9387 or Will 5482 5390.

Imbil Markets

CRAFT, jewellery, fruit, vegetables, honey, conserves and plants, 8am-2pm. All township shops, art gallery, tea room, cafes and pub are also open. More information at www.maryvalleycountry.

com.au.

Museum Markets

MUSEUM Markets at the Duck Pond (Lake Alford) are held from 7am-noon on the first, third and fifth Sundays monthly (third Sunday includes the Gympie Museum Re-enactment Group). Various market stalls, including fresh produce, plants, crafts and lots more. Site bookings 5482 3995.

Alcoholics Anonymous

POMONA, Red Cross rooms, Reserve St, 6.30pm. Inquiries phone 5485 2862.