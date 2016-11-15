28°
What's in the community diary for Gympie today?

15th Nov 2016 6:16 AM Updated: 6:16 AM
NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region today.
NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region today. Contributed

Date claimers

Little Haven bus trip

JOIN the trip to the Redcliffe Leagues Club on Tuesday, December 13 for lunch and entertainment. Tickets $30 with tea and coffee on arrival. Bus leaves Gympie 7.45am. Phone Betty on 5482 4453 for bookings. All proceeds are donated to Little Haven Palliative Care Inc.

Lutheran bus trip

WOULD you like to see the Daniel O'Donnell concert at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Saturday, March 18? Join the Gympie Lutherans' fundraising bus trip for just $150 which includes the coach and concert ticket. Book with Betty Sinn on 5482 4453 as soon as possible as tickets are selling fast.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Gympie U3A Classes

AT Skill Centred, Mary St:

Colouring for Adults, 9-10am. Inquiries Yvonne 0437 375 011.

Drawing, 10-11am. Inquiries Susan 0416 158 648.

Retro Juke Box Singers 11.10am-12.30pm. Inquiries Coralie 5486 1180.

Memoir Writing, 1.45-2.45pm. Inquiries, Natalie 0481 526 932.

AT Gympie Community Place:

Hook & Needle, 10an -Noon, 1st & 3rd Tuesdays monthly. Inquiries Dorothy 5482 8583.

Creative Writing, 1st & 3rd Tuesdays monthly, 11am-1pm. Inquiries, Caroline 5483 3849.

PR Docs for Volunteers, 2-3pm. Inquiries Susan 5482 8648.

House class, Singing for Pleasure, 1st & 3rd Tuesdays monthly. Inquiries Carol 5483 1196.

Cooloola Voices

CALLING all singers. Come and sing in Cooloola Voices A Cappella Choir. Choir sings on Tuesdays at 6.30pm at the Australian Institute Of Country Music building, 26 Channon St, Gympie.

Cooloola Voices sing mostly popular music in four part harmony. Inquiries email andrewjemmet@gmail.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous

GYMPIE: Salvation Army, Stumm Rd, Southside at 9.30am. Inquiries 5483 6404 or 5483 7522.

COOLOOLA Cove: Vietnam Veterans Hall, Nautilus Dr, 7pm. Inquiries, phone 5488 0972.

Mahjong group

THE Gympie Mahjong Group meets at the Gympie RSL in Mary St, 10am-3pm. Inquiries Judy 5482 4767.

