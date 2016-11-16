29°
What's in Gympie's community diary this week?

16th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Bible Society

GYMPIE Bible Society meets at 10am in the Gympie Uniting Church meeting room. All welcome. Inquiries Narelle 5483 2128.

Imbil Sunshine 60

SUNSHINE 60 and Better Group Inc is a healthy ageing program providing a variety of fun activities to keep the mind and body active for older people and is funded by the Department of Communities. Men and Women are invited to come and join us. Fun is the main focus. Discover new skills and build new friendships as you learn. Sunshine 60 & Better Group Inc - Imbil Group meets at the Uniting Church Community Hall, Elizabeth Street, Imbil, from 9.30-11.30am on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month. Cost is $3. November 16 activities: Learn to play Phase 10 (card game). Inquiries 5444 5833.

Tai Chi

TAI chi for health and falls prevention. Improve your balance, coordination, exercise and have fun learning Tai Chi. Recommended by doctors and physiotherapists. Accredited facilitators. Wednesdays, beginners 9-10am. St Peter's Anglican Hall, Lady Mary Tce, Gympie. Cost $4 per class. Last class for the year will be December 7, classes resume February 1. Inquiries Betty 0408 835 235 or Rod 0418 113 133.

Gympie U3A classes

AT USC, Gympie:

iPad & Smartphone 9-10am. Laptops 10.30-11.30am. Inquiries Anne 5481 2478.

Garage sales

LITTLE Haven garage sales held 8am-noon, Chapple St shed (opposite MVHR workshop). Sheds are open for sales and to receive pre-loved items. Good range of furniture at reasonable prices. Delivery can be arranged. Cost negotiated. Proceeds to Little Haven Palliative Care. Inquiries 5482 9091.

Trivia night

HOSTED by DJ Roly at the Gympie RSL to raise money for Camp Quality. Prizes to be won between 7-9pm. Registration fee $5. Inquiries Michael 0407 588 835.

Gamblers Anonymous

WEDNESDAYS, 4pm, Gympie Community Place, 18 Excelsior Rd (cnr Stanley St). Parking at rear. Inquiries Steve 5486 2086, 0404 050 646 or Maureen on 0419 221 527.

Alcoholics Anonymous

WEDNESDAYS, Freemasons Hall, Elm St, Cooroy, 8pm. Inquiries 5446 7971.

Health checks

CLINIC 87 visits Gympie Wednesdays to provide free sexual health checks for men and women. Drop in to Gympie General Hospital, 10am-2pm, or phone 5470 5244 for an appointment.

Gympie Gem Club

MAKE your own silver jewellery, cut and polish stones. Club house, cnr Bruce Hwy and Monkland St, open 9am-3pm and 6.30-9.30pm. Inquiries 0409 636 814 or 0428 862 851.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17

Riding for Disabled AGM

GYMPIE Riding for Disabled is holding its annual general meeting at 7pm at the grounds on the corner of the Mary Valley Hwy and Lawson Rd, Long Flat.

Gympie Pensioners

SOCIAL afternoon, Senior Citizens Centre, Mellor St, Gympie, 17/11/16 Time 12.30pm. Short meeting followed by guest artists and afternoon tea. All welcome. Inquiries Kevin 5482 3041.

Euchre Club

Euchre at the Goomboorian Memorial Hall 7 pm. Cost $2 for lots of fun and supper. Inquiries phone Jan 07 5486 5552 or 0488 769 588. All welcome.

Computer Club

GYMPIE Seniors Computer Club meets 10-11.30am, James Nash Arcade, beside the Gold Rush Office. Inquiries David 5482 7564.

