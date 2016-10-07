What's happening in Gympie over the next few days?

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region over the next couple of days?

TODAY

Senior Citizens Club

GYMPIE and District Senior Citizens Club meets at the Senior Citizens Hall, Mellor St on Fridays at 10am to play cards and bowls.

New members welcome. Inquiries Denise 0418189113.

Gympie U3A classes

AT Gympie Community Place:

History 9.30-10.30am. Inquiries Janice 0428418197.

Mahjong 12-2pm.

Inquiries Sue 54828956.

Alcoholics Anonymous

GLENWOOD Community Hall (37km north of Gympie), 7pm.

Details, phone 54857041.

SATURDAY

Goomboorian Markets

GOOMBOORIAN Memorial Hall Country Market runs the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of each month from 8am to 12noon. Come and sample the true country atmosphere. Enjoy our hospitality with a free cuppa. Why not bring along your pre-loved treasures and have a stall for $5? Contact Jan 0754865552 or 0488769588 email goomboorian hall@yahoo.com.au.

Alcoholics Anonymous

ROOM 2, Gympie Community Place, 18 Excelsior Rd (cnr Stanley St), 4.30pm. Inquiries 0459350026 or 0428 839370.

Gympie Gem Club

OPEN Open 9am-noon. Make your own silver jewellery. Cut and polish stones. New members welcome. Clubhouse, cnr Bruce Hwy and Monkland St. Inquiries 0409636814 or 0428862851.

Dagun Growers Market

AT DAGUN Heritage Railway Station from 3pm. Freshly picked and local food. Talk to the growers and buy our regional varied fruit and vegetables. Enjoy wine and cheese tasting too. Inquiries Elaine 54843749.

SUNDAY

Lutheran Bus Trip

A BUS trip is arranged to see the world famous Royal Scots Dragoon Guards spectacular pipes and drums during their Australian tour commemorating the Queen's 90th Birthday. They will be at Caloundra at 2pm. The cost, including the bus trip, will be $130 in aid of the Lutheran Guild. For information contact Betty Sinn 54824453.

Learn To Dance

LEARN how to dance, old time and new vogue, 12.30-3.30pm, Long Flat Hall. Adults $4, high school students $2 with afternoon tea provided. Come along and join us for a great afternoon. Inquiries Ann 54839387 or Will 54825390.

Imbil Markets

CRAFT, jewellery, fruit, vegetables, honey, conserves and plants, 8am-2pm. All township shops, art gallery, tea room, cafes and pub open. Inquiries, visit website, maryvalley country.com.au.

Alcoholics Anonymous

POMONA, Red Cross rooms, Reserve St, 6.30pm. Inquiries phone 54852862.

MONDAY

Indoor Bowls

SUBURBS Indoor Bowls Club social bowls from 1pm. All abilities and skill levels welcome. Cost is $4. Please wear covered shoes.

Bingo

EVERY Monday at the Gympie Bowls Club, Bowlers Dr, Southside. Eyes down at 9.30am. Morning tea.