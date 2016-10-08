What's going on in Smithfield Street?

Council at work on the footpath in Smithfield St this week.

THE big Smithfield St makeover is up and running as part of the Mary St and Gympie CBD revitalisation program, as evidenced by the traffic barriers everywhere in the street this week.

The program, under development for three years, is emerging from the community consultation and paperwork stage.

Mayor Mick Curran says the project aims to revitalise "the heart of the Gympie region.” Innovations to date have included new signage, the farmers' markets and evening events, including inclusion of the street in Mary Christmas events.

The project now has a $2.6-million budget and plans which Cr Curran says reflect feedback from consultation.

That feedback included calls for "enhanced streetscapes, better accessibility and more shade,” he said.

The council decided to spend $81,000 on tree planting systems using plastic in-ground devices to contain roots. Council would work to minimise business disruption and work would be suspended in the Christmas lead-up.