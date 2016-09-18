What we're reading and listening to...

TWO of the region's citizens share with us what they are reading and listening to at the moment.

Jody Allen - Stay at Home Mum Pty Ltd

Jody Allen lives in Gympie and is an internet blogger, followed the world over for her articles and blogs on all things to do with being a stay at home parent.

Reading: MILAT - Inside Australia's Biggest Manhunt, by Clive Small : It was the biggest and most complex manhunt in Australian history, an investigation that gripped a nation. Behind the many false leads and dead ends, precious clues emerged that pointed to one man. This is the story of how Ivan Milat was caught. Clive Small takes us inside the operation he led as his team painstakingly pieced together the evidence that put Milat behind bars.

Listening: The Music of Nashville: Season 1, Volume 1 is the debut soundtrack album for the American musical drama television series Nashville. The show stars Connie Britton as Rayna Jaymes, a legendary country music superstar, whose stardom begins fading, and Hayden Panettiere as rising teen star Juliette Barnes. The album was released December 11, 2012, through Big Machine Records.

Cameron Henderson -Tin Can Bay Chamber of Commerce

Cameron Henderson is with the Tin Can Bay Chamber of Commerce and also is a business owner, operating Temptations By The Water cafe in Tin Can Bay.

Reading: Local papers - The Gympie Times: The Gympie Times is a daily newspaper established in 1868. The newspaper is owned by APN News & Media and is published from Tuesday to Saturday. It is circulated north to Tiaro, west to Goomeri and south to Noosa. The readership of The Gympie Times is 13,200 Tuesday to Friday and 21,600 on Saturday. The Gympie Times website is part of the APN Regional News Network.

Listening: Ellie Goulding - Delirium: Delirium is the third studio album by English singer and songwriter Ellie Goulding, released on November 6, 2015, by Polydor Records. Music critics were generally impressed by the overall production of the record. It debuted at number three on the UK Albums Chart and the US Billboard 200. The album has spawned three singles: On My Mind, Army and Something in the Way You Move.