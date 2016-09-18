24°
News

What we're reading and listening to...

Donna Jones | 18th Sep 2016 9:00 AM
Jody Allen (left) and Cameron Henderson share what's on their nightstands and their iPods.
Jody Allen (left) and Cameron Henderson share what's on their nightstands and their iPods.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TWO of the region's citizens share with us what they are reading and listening to at the moment.

Jody Allen - Stay at Home Mum Pty Ltd

Jody Allen lives in Gympie and is an internet blogger, followed the world over for her articles and blogs on all things to do with being a stay at home parent.

Reading: MILAT - Inside Australia's Biggest Manhunt, by Clive Small : It was the biggest and most complex manhunt in Australian history, an investigation that gripped a nation. Behind the many false leads and dead ends, precious clues emerged that pointed to one man. This is the story of how Ivan Milat was caught. Clive Small takes us inside the operation he led as his team painstakingly pieced together the evidence that put Milat behind bars.

Listening: The Music of Nashville: Season 1, Volume 1 is the debut soundtrack album for the American musical drama television series Nashville. The show stars Connie Britton as Rayna Jaymes, a legendary country music superstar, whose stardom begins fading, and Hayden Panettiere as rising teen star Juliette Barnes. The album was released December 11, 2012, through Big Machine Records.

Cameron Henderson -Tin Can Bay Chamber of Commerce

Cameron Henderson is with the Tin Can Bay Chamber of Commerce and also is a business owner, operating Temptations By The Water cafe in Tin Can Bay.

Reading: Local papers - The Gympie Times: The Gympie Times is a daily newspaper established in 1868. The newspaper is owned by APN News & Media and is published from Tuesday to Saturday. It is circulated north to Tiaro, west to Goomeri and south to Noosa. The readership of The Gympie Times is 13,200 Tuesday to Friday and 21,600 on Saturday. The Gympie Times website is part of the APN Regional News Network.

Listening: Ellie Goulding - Delirium: Delirium is the third studio album by English singer and songwriter Ellie Goulding, released on November 6, 2015, by Polydor Records. Music critics were generally impressed by the overall production of the record. It debuted at number three on the UK Albums Chart and the US Billboard 200. The album has spawned three singles: On My Mind, Army and Something in the Way You Move.

Gympie Times
What we're reading and listening to...

What we're reading and listening to...

Jody Allen and Cameron Henderson share what's on their nightstands and iPods at the moment.

'These matters are of obvious great concern to the public and myself'

New Gympie councillors, March 21, 2016. James Cochrane division 8.

Councillor James Cochrane expresses his concern.

No more 'Joy' rides for Partner

LAST RIDE: Joy Brooks and Partner will be missed as local identities once Joy hangs up her helmet.

Joy Brooks is hanging up her helmet.

And we're off and running (or walking)!

Go team Gympie!

The Gympie Times Kick the Kilos kicks off today!

Local Partners

Community diary: Here's what's on today

THIS is where clubs and groups are meeting around Gympie today.

A show of compassion for our suicide survivors

WEAVING SUPPORT: Ruth Polley enveloped in the 'cloak of support' at the suicide Remembrance Day in Memorial Park.

Community strength for those left behind after a suicide

Hundreds coming to Gympie for State Championships

Jess Wilcox (left) takes on Maryborough.

Hundreds will be gathering in Gympie for the Under 15's Championship

Latest deals and offers

What we're reading and listening to...

What we're reading and listening to...

Jody Allen and Cameron Henderson share what's on their nightstands and iPods at the moment.

What's on the small screen this week

Georgia Love in a scene from the TV series The Bachelorette.

BACHELOR fans can dive straight into new season of The Bachelorette.

DARREN PALMER: How to make a house a home

At home with interior designer Darren Palmer.

A home should be personal, says influential interior designer

Adele dedicates tribute song to Amy Winehouse

Singer Adele

Adele sang Bob Dylan ballad to honour Amy Winehouse

Event planner sues Prince's estate over cancelled parties

Singer Prince died earlier this year.

Event planner sues after singer died before he was due to appear

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth writing a play together

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus.

Reconciled couple writing a dramatic love story together

YouPorn and Pornhub sites blocked by Russians

User complaining told to 'meet someone in real life'

&quot;URGENT - OWNER RELOCATING TO BE CLOSE TO FAMILY&quot;

41 Noosa Road, Monkland 4570

House 3 1 3 Auction

Beautifully built brick home with polished floor hardwood floors, and frame trusses. On a large sought after 1,328m2 allotment, with views over the roof tops and...

RENOVATIONS HAVE BEEN COMPLETED!

6 Grice Crescent, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 1 $235,000

Offering 3 bedrooms, main with ensuite this neat and tidy home has new carpets and has been freshly painted. * Low-set solid brick home with combined kitchen and...

MOTIVATED SELLER

31 Balaclava Road, Veteran 4570

Residential Land The ideal block for your family's dream home has now hit the ... AUCTION 17th...

The ideal block for your family's dream home has now hit the market. This approximately 6001sqm allotment is positioned ideally in a sought after location only a...

REFRESHED AND REJUVENATED!!

244 Curra Estate Road, Curra 4570

House 3 1 3 OFFERS OVER...

This solid high-set home is situated on 2.7 acres on the North side of Gympie. It has recently been renovated and features 3 good sized bedrooms (2 with...

PICTURESQUE LIFESTYLE

35 Hillview Road, Cedar Pocket 4570

House 3 2 3 AUCTION 24th...

Situated on just over two acres this family home is positioned at the back of the property for privacy with a circular driveway setting the special touches that...

THIS IS WHERE IT ALL BEGINS!!

116 Groundwater Road, Southside 4570

House 3 1 1 $279,000

Stop looking this is the place for you!! If you have been looking for a private spacious three bedroom brick home on a large block, this one is the one! The...

GREAT LOCATION AT GREAT VALUE!!

42 Julienne Street, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

This home is fully fenced and situated on an 860m2 corner block in a prime location on the Southside of town. Featuring 4 bedrooms, main with en-suite, WIR and air...

Too Good To Last!

10 Browns Road, Victory Heights 4570

House 3 1 2 AUCTION 24th...

Welcome to 10 Browns Road Victory Heights where your dreams can become a reality. Inside will impress you featuring, Three large bedrooms One with a built-in and...

LARGE HOME ON LOW MAINTENANCE 2.5 ACRES

258 Curra Estate Road, Curra 4570

House 5 2 3 OFFERS UNDER...

Look no further if you require a large home with not only 5 spacious bedrooms, master with ensuite and walk in robe Split system a/c and ceiling fans...

TRY TO BEAT THIS VIEW!!!

9 Jaryd Place, Gympie 4570

House 5 3 2 $359,000

This recently built 2 storey, dual living Hotondo home is nestled on a 903m2 block located at the end of a no-through road. This massive 5 bedroom home features...

Where development is up and down around Gympie

Councillors were told of the "high confidence” in the housing industry.

Gympie Regional Council's latest building report

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.