What to do if you are caught driving in a storm

IF YOU are driving when a severe storm hits, the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service has two words for you: pull over.

"If a driver's vision is compromised, with the rain so hard you can't see, you must pull over and wait for the storm to pass," a QFES spokeswoman said.

"We ask that (you) don't pull over under any trees or powerlines.

Emergency Services Minister Bill Byrne urged motorists to remember the flood mantra.

"As always, if it's flooded, forget it," Mr Byrne said.

"There is absolutely nothing that can prepare you for what could lie under a flooded section of the road.

"The size of your car and driving ability will not affect the threat posed by roadways covered with water."

He said even once the flood had begun to recede, motorists should check the status of the roads before driving and stay away from floodwater.

"We urge everyone to keep away from flooded creeks, drains, culverts and flowing water, with parents encouraged to supervise children closely," Mr Byrne said.

For weather details visit www.bom.gov.au and for floodwater safety visit www.qld.gov.au/ floodwatersafety.

Driving in wet conditions

Wet roads mean increased danger, so follow these driving tips in wet conditions:

Ensure you have good tyre tread.

Drive slower than usual.

Double your distance between you and the car in front. This allows for greater reaction and braking time.

Postpone your trip on unsealed roads.

Turn on your lights.

Never drive on flooded roads.