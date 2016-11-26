What to do around Gympie this weekend

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26

Pipe band ceilidh

THE Caledonian Pipe Band is holding a ceildh at Albert Bowls Club on Saturday 26 November to celebrate St Andrew's Day. There will be highland and Scottish country dancing displays, entertainment with a Scottish flavour and the opportunity to participate in some popular Scottish dances. A delicious home made supper will be provided. Adults $10, families $25. Inquiries Ann 5482 1170.

Goomboorian Country Market

GOOMBOORIAN Memorial Hall, 8am-noon. Come and sample the true country atmosphere, enjoy the hospitality with a free cuppa. Want to have a stall? Why not bring along your pre-loved treasures and have a stall for $5 a stall. Inquiries Jan 5486 5552, 0488 769 588 or email goomboorianhall@yahoo.com.au.

Little Haven shed sale

LAST one for 2016, 7am-midday, 12 Chapple St (opposite railway workshops). Lots of good quality furniture at bargain prices. Household items, bric-a-brac, clothes, toys, videos, books linen and the usual array of goods at bargain prices. Sausage sizzle, cold drinks, tea and coffee. Inquiries Little Haven 5482 9091.

Alcoholics Anonymous

ROOM 2, Gympie Community Place, 18 Excelsior Rd (cnr Stanley St), 4.30pm. Inquiries 0459 350 026 or 0428 839 370.

Gympie Gem Club

OPEN Saturdays 9am-noon. Make your own silver jewellery, cut and polish stones,facet gem stones. Visitors and new members welcome. Club house Cnr Bruce Hwy and Monkland St. Inquiries 0409 636 814 or 0431 206 375.

Dagun Growers Market

DAGUN Heritage Railway Station from 3pm. Freshly picked and local food, wine and cheese tasting, talk to local growers. Inquiries Elaine 5484 3749.

Curra markets

AT THE Curra Country Club, 10 David Dr, Curra (next to Puma servo, 10 minutes north of Gympie), fourth Saturday monthly. Lots of stalls, sausage sizzle, jumping castle, coffee. Stalls from just $5. Inquiries Judy 0404 491 900.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 27

Mount Pleasant Hotel

LINDA Street will play live from 1pm - 5pm.

Bromeliad group

THE Bromeliad Friendship Group meets this Sunday, 27/11/2016 - at 2pm for its Christmas break-up at Anne-Marie's place, 119 Bolcaro Rd, East Deep Creek, Gympie. Please bring a cup, chair, plate to share, plant or plant product for the raffle, and a big brom and a small brom for the Christmas competition. Inquiries 5482 6149.

Learn to dance

LEARN how to dance, old time and new vogue, 12.30-3.30pm, Long Flat Hall. Adults $4, high school students $2 with afternoon tea provided. Come along and join us for a great afternoon. Inquiries Ann 5483 9387 or Will 5482 5390.

Imbil Markets

TAKE a scenic drive in the Mary Valley and visit Imbil Markets in the town centre, every Sunday from 8am-2pm. There's an array of items including fresh fruit and vegetables,honey products, jewellery, clothing, woodwork and crafts. New stall holders, with public liability insurance, are always welcome. Phone Chrissy on 5484 5418 for more information or visit Facebook.com/ImbilMarkets.

Alcoholics Anonymous

POMONA, Red Cross rooms, Reserve St, 6.30pm. Inquiries phone 5485 2862.