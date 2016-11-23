32°
Lifestyle

What one can of Red Bull does to your body

23rd Nov 2016 10:00 AM
Twitter

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THEY may give you a quick boost when you're tired but have you ever wondered about the real impact of energy drinks such as Red Bull on your body?

A content researcher has conducted his own experiment to uncover the disturbing effects of the popular drink, charting the changes that occur in the body for up to 12 days after consumption of a single can.

Erwin Johnson's report was reproduced by The Sun and details how and when the drink's caffeine enters your bloodstream, the resulting rise in heart rate and the potential withdrawal symptoms that can follow.

NZ Herald

 

Here's what he found:
 

First 10 minutes:

Caffeine begins to enter the bloodstream causing a rise in heart rate and blood pressure.
 

15-45 minutes:

Caffeine levels will peak, creating a sense of heightened concentration.
 

30-50 minutes:

The liver will begin to react by absorbing more sugar.
 

1 hour:

Caffeine levels begin to drop and you may start to feel tired.
 

5-6 hours

At this point the body will have worked to reduce the caffeine content in your blood by half.
 

12 hours

For most people, the caffeine from the energy drink will be out of your bloodstream, but this will depend on age and activity levels.
 

12-24 hours

For regular Red Bull drinkers, this is the point where withdrawl symptoms will kick in. You may begin to feel irritable, constipated, and suffer from headaches.
 

7-12 days

This is the average amount of time it takes for the body to build tolerance to a daily dose of caffeine. So to continue feeling any impact at this point you would need to up your intake.

NZ Herald

Topics:  editors picks red bull

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Three (yum) no-cook recipes for when the power goes out

HERE are some super easy no-cook recipes for when the next power outage strikes at your place!

Why join the SES?

WHEN disaster strikes, it's the men and women in bright orange who are there.

Fire at "The Sands” last night

Fire at "The Sands” last night

A FIRE that broke out at "The Sands” near the Mary River last night has left a 15- 20 m charred area near the popular swimming hole.

What one can of Red Bull does to your body

After 15-45 minutes, your caffeine levels will peak

Lightning strikes twice for Gympie trainees

TOP NOTCH: Heaven Leigh Cupcakes trainees Jarrod Clouston and Louise Lovell receive their award from Ben Riches.

Two employees share Trainee prize at Chamber of Commerce Awards

No nervous wait for OP

LUCKY FEW: Year 12 St Patrick's College student Tamsin Searles is one of seven students from her school to gain an early offer from USC.

Gympie students get early offers to USC

Local Partners

How stores will give autistic kids a chance at Christmas

The new program will allow children living with autism to shop in peace.

Students and Landcare band together on project

CONSERVING: Widgee students, teachers and Gympie Landcare members at Webb Park on Wednesday.

All the latest news from Widgee and district

What's on around Gympie region today

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary for Wednesday, November 23

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

The mystery of the missing scarecrow

SCAREY STUFF: Winner of the Mary Valley Scarecrow Festival artistic category - Pottering Around.

Scarecrow Fest entry so popular someone's believed to have nicked it

The racy spice girls joke that's gone too far

The racy spice girls joke that's gone too far

Mel B claims she is the only member of the Spice Girls that hasn't slept with Robbie Williams.

Aleyna FitzGerald crowned Australia's Next Top Model

Australia's Next Top Model finalist Aleyna FitzGerald.

RUNNER-UP Sabine Jamieson, from Byron, will also pursue modelling.

Kim Kardashian West to make first public appearance

Kim Kardashian West is about to step back into the spotlight

Kanye West wants to be spoken to like a four year old

Take a course in Kanye's philosophy of business communication

Extreme virtual reality arcade launch: 'Swim with whales'

SNEAK PEEK: Virtual reality technology is no longer a futuristic ideal; two Ipswich entrepreneurs are setting up Queensland's first virtual reality arcade these school holidays.

Ipswich entrepreneurs leading the way in virtual reality

Jennifer Lawrence wants to give birth to her dog

Jennifer Lawrence really, really loves her dog

X Factor winner Isaiah ready to tackle the pop charts

The X Factor winner Isaiah Firebrace.

TEEN credits regional upbringing for keeping him grounded.

Resort Style Living

Unit 3/13 Carlo Road, Rainbow Beach 4581

Unit 2 2 1 $275,000

Offering resort style living without the hoards of people, this neat and tidy unit is part of a complex of only four. This fantastic complex boasts a gorgeous...

VALUE PLUS

64 Investigator Avenue, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 5 $350K Urgent...

Huge 12 x 9m shed on a 2016m2 block backing onto USL. This one is priced to sell quickly so make an offer now for this lovely cream brick and tile home which is...

time 2 reminisce!

6 Alenola Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 2 SLASHED TO...

This property will surely tug at the heart strings and give a lovely sense of nostalgia. When homes, were homes, all comfy and cosy, and there was the proverbial...

TRENDY TOWN HOUSE LIVING!

16 Hilltop Avenue, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

This trendy town house will suit perfectly if you are seeking privacy, room to move and is great for the busy buyer. Offering 2 living areas, 4 bedrooms and 2...

DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITY!

30 King Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

A rare opportunity has become available to purchase this property, the adjoining property or both! As the house is uninhabitable the property offers variety of...

DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITY!

28 King Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

A rare opportunity has become available to purchase this property, the adjoining property or both! As the house is uninhabitable the property offers variety of...

FAMILY SANCTUARY ON THE SOUTHSIDE!!

11 Hilltop Avenue, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $469,000

A showcase for effortless style and grandeur design you'll just love coming home to this house. Exquisitely designed and meticulously maintained, this executive...

A SOLID INVESTMENT/FIRST HOME

12 McLellan Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $235,000

Sit on the back deck and enjoy the great mountain views to the east. * 3 bedrooms, 2 with built-ins * Located close to schools and town, in a good...

POMONA&#39;S BEST BUY

11 Tree Street, Pomona 4568

House 3 1 2 $409,000

Judge for yourself! This property must go on the short list of inspections from the start. Situated on the eastern side of Pomona, this 936m2, almost flat...

CHARMING CLASSIC

23 Minya Road, The Palms 4570

House 3 1 2 $297,000

I would like present 23 Minya Road. This classic but modern Western Red Cedar property has lots of appealing features to offer. Positioned between the trees...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

A room in this Mount Coolum home is listed for $48 a night on AirBandB

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!