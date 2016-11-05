What is the secret to a long, happy marriage?

LOVEBIRDS: Terry and Diane Kay are celebrating 50 years together.

THIS year marks a golden milestone for Toyota's Corolla, the beloved family game Twister, Vans waffle-sole shoes, and even Doritos.

Commercial giants aside, this year also marks something special for my grandparents Terry and Diane Kay - their 50th wedding anniversary.

Their life together represents five decades of determination, strong will and hard work.

While the early years were fuelled by adrenaline and quick decisions, there was an instant attraction between the two that wasn't going to be let go of easily.

"We had been dating five weeks before our wedding but we'd known each other for longer,” Terry says.

"I was 22 and Diane was 19 - she was in ill health and we weren't sure how long we had.”

"We decided to get married in November because it was the earliest I could get off work between tax times,” Diane added.

Unsure how long they'd have together, they ran at life head on.

The year after the wedding, the Kays opened their own panelbeating shop on Monkland Street, running it before they retired in 1986.

The happy couple is keeping the secret of success to themselves.

"I am a lot happier married than single, let's leave it at that,” says Terry.

"In hindsight we probably should have waited,” Diane added, "but the success of any relationship is really up to the individuals”.

Together, Terry and Diane have created a beautiful family, and I'm honoured to call them my grandparents.

We've seen arguments both petty and valid, but also care, protectiveness and kisses on the forehead.

Most importantly, we've watched both Granny and Granddad grow together as people and build our family from the ground up.

Their devotion for each other is something I hope I can draw on in the future.

Maybe it's got something to do with their stubborn nature, but you didn't hear that from me.

Terry and Diane will be having a celebration today from 2pm, where all friends and family are invited.