What is the cheapest junior sport in Gympie?

Two riders battle it out at the Cooloola BMX track recently.

BMX

BMX is a sport on the rise in Australia with Gympie producing top riders. The big expense with BMX is the bike and gear but is offset by a reasonable yearly cost. Prospective riders are looking at $170 per year. The Gympie BMX club has a $40 introduction membership that is valid for four months. It will host a try-out day on February 19. Prospective riders can attend the Cooloola BMX track at 2pm.

Baseball

BASEBALL in Gympie is going from strength to strength. The current season is almost over. The 2017 season will start in September.

The Redbacks have three age groups. T-ball is for children aged up to eight, and has a 10-week season costing around $100. T-ballers do not train, and they play once a week.

Players aged eight to 12 play full baseball and it costs $150 for a 16-week season. Players aged from 12 play a 16-week season costing $180.

Players must buy playing pants but receive a shirt as part of their sign-on fee.

Football

FOOTBALL (soccer) has always been a popular sport in Gympie and continues to grow as the most popular sport in Queensland.

Players from under-5 to under-7 can expect to pay around $100 per season, and under-8 to under-10 are looking at $125.

The price increases incrementally as a player gets older, with the under-11 and under-12 age group costing $165 for the season and under-13s and under-14s costing $175.

The season starts on March 25 with a sign-on today at One Mile Oval.

Juniors play every week but fees do not include shorts, socks, shinpads and boots.

Futsal

THE Futsal season runs from October to the end of February.

Junior registration is $80 for the season. There is a team fee of $650 which includes all the games for the season as well as court hire and referee payment.

Players must provide their own uniforms.

The season is usually 14 games with training for those who are involved in representative teams. Each club is responsible for their own training.

Sign-on begins in September and is completed via the Sunshine Coast Futsal website.

Junior touch football

TOUCH football is one of the most played sports in Gympie.

Junior fixtures are held every Wednesday at 3.45pm and are open to players aged between eight and 12.

The competition is run in conjunction with schools, meaning players are in school teams for the purpose of fixtures.

There are two seasons per year which are run over two semesters of the school year.

The cost per player is $55.

Sign-on for junior touch is still open.

For more details, email gympietouch@gmail.com.

Nippers

HOSTED by Rainbow Beach Surf Life Saving Club, Nippers has been a staple on the local sporting scene for decades. It is also one of the more cost-effective sports around.

Nippers meet every Sunday between 8.30am and 10.30am in school terms one and four.

One child will cost $55 for the season.

At least one parent is required to become a club member, which costs around $60.

For a family to join costs $165 for the season which includes any number of children and two parents.

Joining nippers is simple: turn up at Rainbow Beach on Sunday to get on board.

Gympie South Swimming Club

THERE is no specific sign-on day for Gympie South Amateur Swimming Club, with swimmers encouraged to register for training on a Monday or Thursday.

Registration and insurance is free for children aged under seven while under-8s are charged $32.50. Full registration for children aged nine and over is $65.

On top of registration fees, half season (January- March) costs are around $115 per child and this includes access to equipment such as flippers and kickboards.

Netball

NETBALL continues to grow as a popular sporting choice in Gympie.

It costs $90 for a season if 10 years old or younger, and $175 if a player is 10 or over.

The season starts at the end of February and finishes in the September school holidays.

Games are held every Monday at the netball courts in Hyne St, Gympie.

Sign-on is today and Monday, February 6 and 13, as well as next Saturday at Gympie Central Shopping Centre and the netball courts in Hyne St.

First game is scheduled for February 27.

Gymnastics

GYMPIE has produced many state and national level gymnasts.

If you are interested in getting your child started in the sport the club is at 6 Bowen Lane, off Everson Rd, near Gympie State High School.

The sign-on has been held, but students can join any time during the year depending on what spaces are available.

Registration costs $70 as well as a maintenance levy and fees.

Registration covers insurance and is $70 a year for the first child, $65 for second child and $55 for all subsequent children in a family.

Tumblefun (ages 2-4) is a $66 levy per school term per family but can be "earned” back through volunteer work with the club such as working bees or manning the canteen, as well as $130.50 per child per term for one class a week.

Class fees for pre-schoolers wanting to join in the Tumblefun class would be $130.50 per term for one lesson per week. Classes run Monday to Thursday.

Class fees for a six-year-old wanting to do a recreational class would be $152.50 per term. This is for one, one- hour session per week, with a choice of which day.

Class fees for a six year old joining at Level 1 would be $69.60 per month. This would cover two one-hour sessions per week.

Please note that recreational classes are billed per term (aligned with the school term) and competition classes are invoice per month.

Other classes offered and their entry-level fees are:

Beginner trampoline - $152.50 per term for a one- hour session per week. Classes run on a Friday afternoon.

Beginner Free G (similar to Parkour) - $152.50 per term for a one-hour session per week. Classes run on Wednesday afternoon.

For all inquiries phone 5482 9033. Office is open 3.15pm to 5.45pm Monday to Friday.

Tennis

JUNIOR tennis is played through Gympie and District Tennis Association.

Play is at Reg English Tennis Centre, Cartwright Rd, Gympie.

Hotshots (juniors) membership is free with a weekly fee of $10 per week for one child, $15 per week for two children and $20 per week for three children.

Fixtures are held every Thursday afternoon.

Red ball (5-7 years) gets 45 minutes play, orange ball (7-9 years) gets 1 ¼ hours play, green ball (10-12 years) and yellow ball (12+ years) gets two hours play.

A 45-minute group coaching session runs from either 3.30pm to 4.15pm or 4.15pm to 5pm depending on age.

The sessions are held on Tuesday afternoon and fees are $100 per term for one child and $190 per term for two children.

Sign up began this week, but players can sign up any time by contacting Brett Cottrill on 0417 746 795.

Hockey

HOCKEY is a sport for the whole family and for all ages.

The season runs from mid-March until early September.

This year the sign-on days are Friday, February 17, from 5pm until 8pm and Saturday, February 18, from 10am until 2pm, which include a free come and try day, sausage sizzle and Just Hockey Shop on site.

There is a Come & Try Day on Tuesday, February 7, from 6pm until 7.30pm under lights on the artificial surface. Free of charge, sticks and balls provided.

Competitions and programs that are run at Gympie Hockey include:

Hook in2 Hockey Program - for beginners to the sport for ages 5 to 10, Saturday 9am to 10am. Cost is $85 which includes a stick, shinpads, ball, singlet and backpack.

Under 9 Mixed Competition - Saturday 10am to 11am. Cost $118.

Under 11 Mixed Competition - Saturday 11am to noon. Cost $170.

Under 13 Mixed Competition - Saturday 12.15pm to 1.20pm. Cost $180.

Youth Boys Competition - for ages 14 to 18, Thursday 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Cost $200.

Youth Girls Competition - for ages 14 to 18, Friday 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Cost $200.

Senior Men's Competition - Thursday nights 6.30pm to 9pm. Cost $295.

Senior Women's Competition - Friday nights 6.30pm to 9pm. Cost $295.

Cooloola Heat Division 1 Teams play in the Sunshine Coast Competition on Sunday afternoons.

Inquiries, contact Ben Fitzpatrick on rcd@

gympiehockey.org.au or 0448 094 420.

Squash

JUNIOR squash coaching and games apply to eight to 18-year-olds.

Fixtures are held every Wednesday from 3.30pm all year round.

The fees are $8 per child, per week which includes an afternoon tea.

Australian rules

THE Cats are Gympie's Aussie rules club and offer a $60 rebate on a $240 fee for the year.

This includes a club shirt but shorts and socks have to be bought separately.

The junior season is 18 games long with players aged between 12 and 16 travelling every second game to the Sunshine Coast.

The Cool Cats program is held every Saturday morning and is $110.

Rugby league

THE junior rugby league season starts just before Easter and costs around $125. This includes a club shirt, football and trophy.

The amount increases incrementally as players progress through the ages groups.

Mini-mods (juniors) play at Jack Stokes Oval, and older players (13 and up) are required to travel to the Sunshine Coast every second week depending on the draw.

Basketball

THE Gympie basketball association is soon to launch its first Vacinity Centres Aussie Hoops program.

The cost is $80 and includes an Aussie Hoops pack.

Aimed at players aged five to 10, the program will be delivered on Mondays from 4pm-5pm from February 6.

All games are played in Gympie with registration at gympiebasketball.com.au.

The Aussie hoops program enables participants of all abilities to play basketball in a structured, inclusive and safe environment while developing physical fitness, socials skills and an understanding of the game.

The Aussie Hoops program is run by experienced coaches who are nationally accredited.

Online

