What can you plant in Gympie at this time of year?

THOSE plagued by frost would be very happy to know that the garden is now coming alive and exploding into a kaleidoscope of colours which brings plenty of enjoyment and excitement. So why not visit the local nursery and grow what is currently in season? The list is simply endless.

There are so many things to consider when planting into your garden:

Position: Do they require full sun, full shade or partial sun/shade?

Soil: What is the soil like? Does it have good drainage?

Size: Checking width and height of plants. How big does the plant grow? Do you have enough room?

Read the plant labels - this will give you more information or simply ask the experts in the nursery department.

Also remember to leave a space in the garden for the fairies to dance.

Have fun and enjoy gardening, the weather is simply perfect (not too hot or too cold).

Now is the time to get your hands dirty and get serious with gardening.

1. Herbs: parsley, coriander, basil, sage, mint, peppermint, chives, oregano, rocket, thyme, cat grass, and lots more.

2. Vegetables: beet- root, capsicum, pumpkin, rockmelon, silver beet, sweet corn, watermelon, zucchini, cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce, chilli, eggplant, squash, and lots more.

3. Flowers (seedlings): petunias, cosmos, portulacas, marigolds, salvias, helichrysums, cockscombs, dahlias, diathus, hypoestes, vincas, statices, coleus, and lots more.

4. Groundcover: bacopa "sutera cordata” in different colours (white, pink or blue).

5. Climbers: hardenbergia violacea "happy wanderer” is probably the most widely grown in Australia, pandorea jasminoides is a native with it's beautiful trumpet-like pink flowers.

6. Fruit: grapes, avocados, passionfruits, raspberries, berries, mulberries, mangoes, guavas.

7. Small plants: azaleas "rose king” (covered with masses of deep pink flowers), tibouchina "groovy baby” (striking vibrant purple flowers). Azaleas and tibouchinas also come in larger varieties too.

8. Small trees: deciduous magnolias (Magnolia x soulangeana 'Burgundy Glow') .

9. Hedging plants: buxus, photinia robusta and pittosporum silver sheen, natives, grevilleas, leptospermums, kangaroo paws, native hibiscus.

10. Rainforest trees: native gardenia. If you want something a little different why not grow plants that have variegated leaves such as crotons and jasmine.