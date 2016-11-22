What can you get up to in Gympie today?

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.Photo Contributed

TODAY

Gympie U3A Classes

AT Skill Centred, Mary St:

Colouring for Adults, 9am-10am. Inquiries Yvonne 0437 375 011.

Drawing, 10am-11am. Inquiries Susan 0416158648.

Retro Juke Box Singers 11.10am-12.30pm. Inquiries Coralie 5486 1180.

Memoir Writing, 1.45pm-2.45pm. Inquiries Natalie 0481 526 932.

AT Gympie Community Place:

PR Docs for Volunteers, 2pm-3pm. Inquiries Susan 5482 8648.

Carers Group

GYMPIE Carers Group meets fourth Tuesday monthly, 11am-1pm, at Suncare Community Services, 58 Channon St, Gympie. All carers are welcome to attend on the day. Inquiries Janine Mewburn 4150 1900.

Cooloola Voices

CALLING all singers. Come and sing in Cooloola Voices A Cappella Choir. Choir sings on Tuesdays at 6.30pm at the Australian Institute Of Country Music building, 26 Channon St, Gympie. Cooloola Voices sing mostly "popular” music in four part harmony. Inquiries email andrewjemmet@gmail.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous

GYMPIE: Salvation Army, Stumm Rd, Southside at 9.30am. Inquiries 54836404 or 5483 7522.

COOLOOLA Cove: Vietnam Veterans Hall, Nautilus Dr, 7pm. Inquiries, phone 54880972.

Mahjong Group

THE Gympie Mahjong Group meets at the Gympie RSL in Mary St (excluding public holidays) from 10am until 3pm. Beginners taught to play Western Mahjong rules. Inquiries: phone Judy on 5482 4767.

WEDNESDAY

Hydrotherapy Group Inc

GYMPIE Hydrotherapy Group Inc meets in the staff room of Gympie Special School,

52 Cootharaba Rd, Gympie (next to Gympie State High) at 4pm. All welcome.

Tai Chi for Health and Falls Prevention

Improve your balance, co-ordination, exercise and have fun learning Tai Chi. Recommended by doctors and physiotherapists. Accredited facilitators. Weekly classes, Beginners class from 9am to 10am. Venue: St. Peter's Anglican Hall, Lady Mary Terrace, Gympie. Cost $4 per class. Last class for the year will be December 7 and resume February 1, 2017. Phone: Betty on 0408835 235 or Rod 0418113 133 for details.

Gympie U3A classes

AT USC, Gympie:

iPad & Smartphone 9am-10am. Laptops 10.30am-11.30am. Inquiries Anne 5481 2478.

Garage Sales

LITTLE Haven garage sales 8am-noon, Chapple St shed (opposite MVHR workshop). Sheds open for sales and to receive pre-loved items. Good range of furniture at reasonable prices. Delivery can be arranged. Cost negotiated. Proceeds to Little Haven Palliative Care. Inquiries 5482 9091.

Trivia Night

HOSTED by DJ Roly at the Gympie RSL to raise money for Camp Quality. Prizes to be won 7pm-9pm. Registration $5. Inquiries Michael 0407 588 835.

Gamblers Anonymous

TODAY, 4pm, Gympie Community Place, 18 Excelsior Rd. (cnr Stanley St). Inquiries Steve 54862086 or 0404050646.