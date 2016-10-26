What can you get up to in Gympie today?

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

TODAY

Gympie Hydrotherapy

GYMPIE Hydrotherapy Group Inc meets in the staff room of Gympie Special School, 52 Cootharaba Rd, Gympie (next to Gympie State High) at 4pm today. All welcome.

Tai Chi

Tai Chi for Health and Falls Prevention. Improve your balance, co-ordination, exercise and have fun learning Tai Chi. Recommended by doctors and physiotherapists. Accredited facilitators. Weekly class on Wednesdays. Beginners 9am-10am. Anglican Hall, Lady Mary Tce, Gympie. Cost $4 per class. Inquiries Wendy 0488 031 551.

Gympie U3A Classes

AT USC, Gympie:

iPad & Smartphone 9am-10am. Laptops 10.30am-11.30am. Inquiries, Anne 5481 2478.

Garage Sales

LITTLE Haven garage sales held 8am-noon, Chapple St shed (opposite MVHR workshop). Sheds are open for sales and to receive pre-loved items. Good range of furniture at reasonable prices. Delivery can be arranged. Cost negotiated. Proceeds to Little Haven Palliative Care. Inquiries 5482 9091.

Trivia Night

HOSTED by DJ Roly at the Gympie RSL to raise money for Camp Quality. Prizes to be won between 7pm and 9pm. Registration fee $5. Inquiries Michael 0407588835.

Gamblers Anonymous

TODAY, from 4pm, Gympie Community Place, 18 Excelsior Rd. (cnr Stanley St). Parking at rear. Inquiries Steve 54862086 or 0404 050 646. Maureen on 0419 221 527.

Alcoholics Anonymous

WEDNESDAYS, Freemasons Hall, Elm St, Cooroy, 8pm. Inquiries 5446 7971.

Health Checks

CLINIC 87 visits Gympie today to provide free sexual health checks for men and women. Drop in to Gympie General Hospital, 10am-2pm, or phone 5470 5244 for an appointment.

Gympie Gem Club

MAKE your own silver jewellery; cut and polish stones; faceting of gem stones and silvercasting. Visitors and new members welcome. Club house, cnr Bruce Hwy and Monkland St, open 9am-3pm and 6.30pm-9.30pm. Inquiries 0409 636 814 or 0428862851.

TOMORROW

Prostate Cancer

GYMPIE and District Prostate Cancer Support Group meets last Thursday monthly, 1.30pm at the Victory Hotel, Gympie. The group offers support and awareness to those associated with cancer and those impacted by it. Meet other men diagnosed with prostate cancer, share experiences - you are not alone.

Euchre Club

EUCHRE at the Goomboorian Memorial Hall 7pm every fortnight. $2 for lots of fun and supper. Inquiries phone Jan 07 5486 5552 or 0488769 588. All welcome.

Pensioners Hoy

GYMPIE Pensioners are gikdubg a hoy afternoon at the Senior Citizens Centre, Mellor St at 12.30pm. Raffles, afternoon tea. Inquiries Maureen 54826738.

Computer Club

GYMPIE Seniors Computer Club meets 10am-11.30am, James Nash Arcade, beside the Gold Rush Office. Inquiries David 5482 7564.