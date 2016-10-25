29°
What can you get up to in Gympie today?

Donna Jones | 25th Oct 2016 6:00 AM
NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.Photo Contributed
NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.Photo Contributed

TODAY

Gympie U3A Classes

AT Skill Centred, Mary St:

Colouring for Adults, 9-10am. Inquiries, Yvonne 0437375011.

Drawing, 10-11am. Inquiries, Susan 0416158648.

Retro Juke Box Singers 11.10am-12.30pm. Inquiries, Coralie 54861180.

Memoir Writing, 1.45-2.45pm. Inquiries, Natalie 0481526932.

AT Gympie Community Place:

PR Docs for Volunteers, 2-3pm. Inquiries, Susan 54828648.

Carers Group

GYMPIE Carers Group meets fourth Tuesday monthly, 11am-1pm, at Suncare Community Services, 58 Channon St, Gympie. All carers are welcome to attend on the day. Inquiries, Janine Mewburn 41501900.

Cooloola Voices

CALLING all singers. Come and sing in Cooloola Voices A Cappella Choir. Choir sings on Tuesdays at 6.30pm at the Australian Institute Of Country Music building, 26 Channon St, Gympie.

Cooloola Voices sing mostly "popular” music in four-part harmony. Inquiries, email andrewjemmet@gmail.com.

Seniors Club

GYMPIE Seniors Club will be closing till further notice. Members are welcome go to 'Fancy That' between 10am-2pm on Tuesdays for assistance (excluding school holidays).

Alcoholics Anonymous

GYMPIE: Salvation Army, Stumm Rd, Southside at 9.30am. Inquiries, 54836404 or 54837522.

COOLOOLA Cove: Vietnam Veterans Hall, Nautilus Dr, 7pm. Inquiries, phone 54880972.

Mahjong group

THE Gympie Mahjong Group meets at the Gympie RSL in Mary St (excluding public holidays) from 10am until 3pm. Beginners taught to play Western Mahjong rules. Inquiries, phone Judy on 54824767.

TOMORROW

Hydrotherapy Group

GYMPIE Hydrotherapy Group Inc meets in the staff room of Gympie Special School, 52 Cootharaba Rd, Gympie (next to Gympie State High) at 4pm. All welcome.

Tai chi

Tai chi for Health and Falls Prevention. Improve your balance, co-ordination, exercise and have fun learning tai chi. Recommended by doctors and physiotherapists. Accredited facilitators. Weekly class on Wednesdays. Beginners 9-10am. Anglican Hall, Lady Mary Tce, Gympie. Cost $4 per class. Inquiries, Wendy 0488031551.

Gympie U3A classes

AT USC, Gympie:

iPad & Smartphone 9-10am. Laptops 10.30-11.30am. Inquiries, Anne 54812478.

Book Worms Book Club: 9-11am, 2nd Wednesday monthly. Inquiries, Ann 5483992.

Garage sales

LITTLE Haven garage sales held 8am-noon, Chapple St shed (opposite MVHR workshop). Sheds are open for sales and to receive pre-loved items. Good range of furniture at reasonable prices. Delivery can be arranged. Cost negotiated. Proceeds to Little Haven Palliative Care. Inquiries, 54829091.

Trivia night

HOSTED by DJ Roly at the Gympie RSL to raise money for Camp Quality starting at 7pm. Registration fee $5. Inquiries, 0407588835.

Gympie Times
TWO truck drivers have had a miracle escape in a dramatic crash near Coles Creek.

