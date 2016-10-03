Whales make a splash at Rainbow

Whales made a splash at Rainbow Beach over the long weekend.

HOLIDAY-goers were treated to a display of passing whales at Rainbow Beach yesterday.

Swimmers at the popular holiday spot, who were making the most of the fine long weekend weather, stopped their own splashing to see at least two humpback whales breaching their fins and bodies from the water as they moved south near the shark nets.

One visitor heard reports from the Rainbow Beach Surf Lifesaving Club that one of the whales was initially tangled in a shark net and was dragging it with them as they swam, leaving a hole in it.

Boats and jets skis were seen circling the area to check on the whales and nets, but the whales passed safely through.

Whales made a splash at Rainbow Beach over the long weekend. Frances Klein

Cooloola's whale season

WHALES pass Cooloola Coast waters during autumn as they migrate north from the cold Antarctic waters to the more temperate Australian waters, where they give birth to their young.

In the spring months the whales return south, giving people another chance to catch them travelling in their natural habitat.

The lighthouse at Double Island Point and Rainbow Beach's Carlo Sandblow are great vantage points for viewing passing whales.