We're building on the positives

27th Sep 2016

IT IS encouraging to see in a report to the meeting of council today that the overall trend for building approvals has been on an increase for the past four years totalling 644 approvals for 2016.

These figures reflect current data and that people are voting with their feet and taking advantage of the lifestyle benefits the Gympie region has to offer. This reinforces the need for council and the community to plan for the future and lay strong foundations to build for generations to come.

With council initiatives such as the new aquatic and recreation centre, the revitalisation of the Gympie CBD and in conjunction with projects like the continued upgrade of the Bruce Hwy, the Gympie region is positioning itself as the desirable place to live and work.

Next week council will undertake a corporate planning workshop to confirm council's vision for the future of the region, our key strategic goals, outcomes and measures to take that vision for the region forward over the coming five-year period.

Council's responsibility is to build on the positives and determine what action it needs to take during its term to build the livability of the region and foster economic growth.

HOLIDAY GUIDE: Just one week left, here's what's on

Here's some of the fun activities on around Gympie for the rest of the school holidays.

Backpacker tax scrapped as changes bite on farmers

Region's farmers still unhappy with decision

Gympie Mayor Mick Curran has his say on the region's issues.

Respect for people is missing from Gympie council

Derek Hume says the Gympie Regional Council is not showing respect for the people.

Unsuccessful mayoral candidate Derek Hume says respect is missing

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.

Riders saddle up to raise funds for Angel Flight

RIDE ON: Ben Chubb prepares to take to the trails.

Riders from across the country in annual charity event

HOLIDAY GUIDE: Just one week left, here's what's on

Love Lego? Don't miss the Gympie Regional Library's Lego competition!

Don't let the kids drive you batty these school holidays

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber split

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber have split after 11 years together.

Why Chris Hemsworth was spotted wearing nail polish

He's now officially the best bloke in Australia

10,000 people flock to Tin Can Bay for Seafood Festival

A huge crowd turned out to enjoy the Tin Can Bay Seafood Festival on Saturday and mingle with the colourful mascots.

10,000 people converge on Tin Can Bay for the Seafood Festival

Testament's new album is a concept album

Testament to release new album

'Baby' recreates famous Nirvana cover shot 25 years later

PREVIEW: Luke Cage origin story is a strong addition to MCU

MIKE Colter stars as latest Marvel superhero to get his own series.

Kate goes down fighting in heated Survivor elimination

YOGA teacher's 'good guys' alliance fails to get off the ground.

Renovate Me and Profit!

9 Hilton Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 $199,000

Bring the hammer and nails this renovator has great potential. Three good sized bedrooms, functional kitchen with dishwasher. Open plan living with reverse cycle...

CALICO CREEK CHARACTER CLASSIC

298 Calico Creek Road, Calico Creek 4570

House 4 1 5 $325,000

Steeped in history is the old headmaster's home from days gone by. This home is set on 1012m2 fenced block that is surrounded by a much larger rural property...

PRIVACY PLUS

Talegalla Weir 4650

Residential Land 0 0 $159,000

If it's privacy you crave and you don't want to see any neighbours then this flat to gently undulating property could be what you are looking for. 42.5 acres...

LOOK NO FURTHER!!

18 Settlement Rd, Curra 4570

House 3 1 4 $329,000

This home is beautifully presented! Book your inspection today to view the 2.5 acre property with large dam, established gardens, lock-up garage and carport for...

GOTTA SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT!!

27 Sproule Road, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $339,000

Come and see for yourself this is a big open plan home. The front tiled entrance leads you to the first large open living area which flows past the dining area to...

EVERYTHING YOU NEED IS HERE AND THE PRICE IS RIGHT

14 Price Street, Tiaro 4650

House 4 2 $290,000

Set in the heart of Tiaro is this lovely well-maintained home which provides dual living and has a 4Kw solar hooked up to the grid with a 5Kw invertor. As you...

LOOKING FOR VALUE!!

16 Kidgell Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $249,000

A solid brick home with furniture included. Presentation perfect on a corner allotment. Conveniently located close to shops, schools and many more local...

AMAZING HOME - AMAZING VALUE

13 Bobrei Court, Wallu 4570

House 4 4 5 $850,000

Live in luxury and maybe even earn an income from home. On the market at an unbeatable price, Mia Mia is a top quality home that can double as a BandB (or you...

QUIET LIVING!

Lot 196 Arbortwentynine Rd, Glenwood 4570

Looking to build? Look no further. This lightly timbered 1.87 acre affordable property is ready for your new home and shed. 10 minutes to shops. Take advantage of...

NEW HOME ON PRIVATE ACREAGE

146 Tamaree Road, Tamaree 4570

House 3 2 5 $369,000

Situated approx. 6 minutes east of Gympie is a near new 3 bedroom lowset brick Hotondo home on a very private 1.5 acres. The home has 3 spacious bedrooms, ensuite...

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Huge Gunalda service station set to open by December

NEW STATION: The Gunalda Service Centre, owned by United Petroleum, will include a 350-seat eating area and a truckers lounge.

The massive servo is the biggest United development in Queensland.

Highway upgrade drives momentum in affordable market

Accessibility and affordability are keeping interest high

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

First stages of $25 million housing development underway

New development on Madsen Rd - The Springs.

The blocks of land are much bigger than usual