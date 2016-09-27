We're building on the positives

IT IS encouraging to see in a report to the meeting of council today that the overall trend for building approvals has been on an increase for the past four years totalling 644 approvals for 2016.

These figures reflect current data and that people are voting with their feet and taking advantage of the lifestyle benefits the Gympie region has to offer. This reinforces the need for council and the community to plan for the future and lay strong foundations to build for generations to come.

With council initiatives such as the new aquatic and recreation centre, the revitalisation of the Gympie CBD and in conjunction with projects like the continued upgrade of the Bruce Hwy, the Gympie region is positioning itself as the desirable place to live and work.

Next week council will undertake a corporate planning workshop to confirm council's vision for the future of the region, our key strategic goals, outcomes and measures to take that vision for the region forward over the coming five-year period.

Council's responsibility is to build on the positives and determine what action it needs to take during its term to build the livability of the region and foster economic growth.