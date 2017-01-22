Welcome rain and heat relief now, then return of the sun

RETURN OF THE SUN: The sunshine is expected to return on Monday, after cloudy conditions and Saturday night rain brought welcome relief from heatwave conditions.

MUCH of the Gympie region experienced welcome rain, though not always much, on Saturday night and Sunday, along with welcome relief from heatwave conditions.

But from Monday, it's back to sunshine, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Rain fell across much of the region on Saturday night and Sunday.

The Bureau of Meteorology says most of the rain appears to have gone, with a partly cloudy (but mostly sunny) day forecast for back-to-school Monday, with only a slight chance of rain and a temperature range from 20 to 31 degrees.

Rainfall readings

For 24 hours to 9am Sunday:

Double Island Point - 19mm

Rainbow Beach - 11mm

Goomboorian - 06mm

Mt Wolvi - 09mm

Cedar Pkt - 03mm

Gympie - 06 - 06.8mm

Fisherman's Pkt - 05mm

Sexton - 03mm

Miva - 05.2mm

Kilkivan - 09mm

Dagun - 07mm

Kandanga - 15mm

Imbil - 12mm

Borumba Dam - 10mm

Moy Pocket - 17mm

Kenilworth 26mm