Welcome rain and heat relief now, then return of the sun

MUCH of the Gympie region experienced welcome rain, though not always much, on Saturday night and Sunday, along with welcome relief from heatwave conditions.
But from Monday, it's back to sunshine, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
Rain fell across much of the region on Saturday night and Sunday.
The Bureau of Meteorology says most of the rain appears to have gone, with a partly cloudy (but mostly sunny) day forecast for back-to-school Monday, with only a slight chance of rain and a temperature range from 20 to 31 degrees.
Rainfall readings
For 24 hours to 9am Sunday:
Double Island Point - 19mm
Rainbow Beach - 11mm
Goomboorian - 06mm
Mt Wolvi - 09mm
Cedar Pkt - 03mm
Gympie - 06 - 06.8mm
Fisherman's Pkt - 05mm
Sexton - 03mm
Miva - 05.2mm
Kilkivan - 09mm
Dagun - 07mm
Kandanga - 15mm
Imbil - 12mm
Borumba Dam - 10mm
Moy Pocket - 17mm
Kenilworth 26mm