The weekend was certainly hot to trot

Ella Gair, Marc Kinaldi and Edan Gair at Rainbow Beach earlier in the year.

IF YOU thought it was hot around the Gympie region yesterday, you were right - still 32 degrees at 4.30pm and a lot more than that earlier in the afternoon.

The day's maximum, 35.2 degrees, was recorded at 2.45pm.

And that was in the shade, if there was any.

Ocean influences moderated temperatures at the Coast, but the heat still drew many people to the water, bathing at Rainbow Beach, where calm conditions were the rule and boating in Tin Can Bay.

A Coast Guard volunteer said the only drama was a motor cruiser which had reported itself lost, in the sense of navigation trouble rather than sinking, resulting in a search from Noosa and Tin Can Bay overnight until 3.30am, when Noosa volunteers found the craft, which then moored near Double Island Point, before being escorted over the Wide Bay Bar by Tin Can Bay volunteers on Saturday.

Fire danger is expected to remain very high for Monday with a 20% chance of shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening and continuing oven temperatures b etween 32 and 37 degrees.

Hot weather but some cloudy periods are forecast for much of the week.