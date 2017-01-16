Weather warning: Extreme heatwave to return this week

Melody Doss entered this photo, taken at Rainbow Beach, in The Gympie Times I Am Summer photo competition.

JUST as it seemed last week's scorching heat was about to let up, another "extreme” heatwave is expected to fry the Gympie region.

Temperatures today and tomorrow in Gympie are expected to reach 34 degrees, marking the beginning of "severe” heatwave conditions, according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM).

But that will be a reprieve compared with what's to come.

Extreme heatwave conditions begin on Wednesday, when the mercury will leap to 38 degrees, and are expected to last through to the weekend.

Temperatures on Thursday, Friday and Saturday are tipped to reach 39, 38 and 39 degrees respectively, before finally easing to 30 degrees on Sunday.

The humidity is likely to drive apparent temperatures far higher,

BOM forecaster Adam Woods said residents could expect "a repeat” of last week's hot and sticky conditions.

"That hot air from the north west is being drawn down into the south east,” Mr Woods said.

Despite the sweltering temperatures, the region can expect patchy showers throughout the week.