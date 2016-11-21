Warm, windy days ahead as Gympie waits for shower

Hit the beach earlier this week to cool off while avoiding showers expected towards the weekend.

THE week-long forecast will have Gympie residents living in hope for some cooling showers later in the week.

A dry start to the week is most likely, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, with just a 5% chance of showers today.

That's down to a high pressure system north of New Zealand bringing drier weather across most of eastern Australia.

But later in the week, a low pressure system in the coral sea is expected to head south in the next few days, bringing a slowly increasing chance of showers heading into the weekend.

With summer closing in, maximum temperatures are ramping up this week, with Thursday expected to be the hottest day as the mercury reaches 34 degrees.

East and southeasterly winds could help take the edge off the heat, and are expected to reach between 20kmh and 30kmh each day until Friday, when winds should recede to a breeze.

BOM seven-day forecast for Gympie

Today

Max temperature: 30

Chance of rain: 5%



Tuesday

Min temperature: 17

Max temperature: 29

Chance of rain: 20%

Wednesday

Min temperature: 17

Max temperature: 33

Chance of rain: 30%



Thursday

Min temperature: 16

Max temperature: 34

Chance of rain: 30%



Friday

Min temperature: 17

Max temperature: 28

Chance of rain: 50%



Saturday

Min temperature: 16

Max temperature: 26

Chance of rain: 60%



Sunday

Min temperature: 16

Max temperature: 29

Chance of rain: 50%



Weather forecasting service Higgins Storm Chasing has made their prediction for the low pressure system's path through the week.