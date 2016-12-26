Weather: Our wet Christmas Day was just the beginning

Flooding near the Mary Valley Hwy on Christmas Day.

SANTA has gifted Gympie region growers with well-deserved rain on Christmas Day, but he may have been over-enthusiastic in his gifts for some areas.

Dagun Pocket received the greatest deluge of the region, with 115mm falling throughout the day, followed by Cooran with 105mm and Kandanga with 73mm.

Flooding in the Mary Valley brought some chaos for those travelling to see friends and family, while a fallen tree had motorists stranded on David Dr at Curra.

Weather stations in Gympie recorded 54-59mm falling after on Christmas Day.

Most of that rain fell at 11am-1.30pm, according to Bureau of Meteorology's rainfall records.

Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach missed out on the rain, as did Brooyar and Jimna.

Gympie is less likely to see rain tomorrow with only a slight (30%) chance of showers predicted.

Those showers are more likely to fall before evening sets in.

Looking ahead, more wet weather is likely throughout the week, with Thursday bringing the greatest chance of rain.

The weekend is set to get steamy, with temperatures expected to reach 37 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday, and almost even odds of rain.

Winds are set to remain light throughout the week, but the BOM has warned of a possible storm on Sunday afternoon.