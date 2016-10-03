Weather: Grab the umbrellas, but don't expect rain to last

GYMPIE is set to get wet today with patchy rain and a possible storm on the cards.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Mark Trenorden said a trough currently over Charleville in western Queensland was travelling east, pushing patchy rain and possible storms.

He said the trough was moving "reasonably fast" and should only affect Gympie today.

"That will come across south-east Queensland this evening," Mr Trenorden said.

A gusty thunderstorm could pass over the region from late this morning.

The cloud cover will keep the region reasonably cool today, with a maximum temperature of 26 degrees forecast for Gympie, despite northwesterly winds of 15kmh to 20kmh becoming light in the afternoon.

After today, sunny skies will return until Sunday.

Winds will remain light for the rest of the week with the exception of Friday, when light winds in the morning will become northeasterly at 15kmh to 20kmh during the day.



Today

Chance of rain: 90%

Maximum temperature: 26 degrees



Tomorrow

Chance of rain: 0%

Minimum temperature: 13 degrees

Maximum temperature: 27 degrees



Wednesday

Chance of rain: 0%

Minimum temperature: 10 degrees

Maximum temperature: 29 degrees



Thursday

Chance of rain: 0%

Minimum temperature: 11 degrees

Maximum temperature: 29 degrees



Friday

Chance of rain: 0%

Minimum temperature: 11 degrees

Maximum temperature: 29 degrees



Saturday

Chance of rain: 0%

Minimum temperature:11 degrees

Maximum temperature: 31 degrees



Sunday

Chance of rain: 10%

Minimum temperature: 13 degrees

Maximum temperature: 33 degrees