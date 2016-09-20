Weather: Get your outdoor holiday activities done today

Expect showers tomorrow, especially into the afternoon and evening.

PLANNING to head on a family outing over the next few days? If the weather forecasters are right, you may want to get it out of the way today.

While the Bureau of Meteorology has ruled out the chance of rain for today, Gympie residents are likely to see showers tomorrow.

Forecasters have predicted a 80% chance of showers for tomorrow, most likely in the afternoon and evening.

Don't expect too much of a drenching, with rainfall only expected to chalk up to between 3mm-6mm.

You can cross any kite-flying activities off the holiday to-do list right now, with winds set to remain light for the next week.

Minimum temperatures on Friday and Saturday will be a throwback to winter, with the nights set to chill to 9 degrees.

Thermometers will get a workout on the weekend as maximum temperatures push up to 28 degrees from Saturday.