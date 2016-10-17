Weather forecast: Could we be in for a storm today?

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned of a possible thunderstorm for the region today.

GYMPIE'S mostly sunny morning will, more likely than not, dissolve into rain later today.

The Bureau of Meteorology has given the region a 60% chance of seeing rain this evening.

That comes with the chance of a gusty thunderstorm this afternoon and evening as a trough extending across Australia moves eastwards over the region.

Winds are expected to pick up today, with northerly winds blowing 20kmh-30kmh through the day before easing off in the evening - unless a storm hits.

Looking further ahead in the forecast, a slight chance of showers will hang over the region until Friday.

While it's still early days, this weekend's weather forecast will have picnic planners on edge and growers crossing their fingers, with a medium chance of showers on both Saturday and Sunday.