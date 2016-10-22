LETTER TO THE EDITOR THANKS SUPPORTIVE COMMUNITY

Magic of the fair

FOR a child the magic of a school fair is the rides, food and fun with friends.

For the St Patrick's Primary P&F, the magic of our Spring Fair last Friday night was the level of community support.

Local businesses were incredibly generous in helping us achieve an impressive list of cent auction prizes.

We were supplied with delicious fresh produce from a local butcher, fruit and vegetable supplier and bakery.

Our event was promoted by our local paper, TV news and on signage designed by a Gympie business.

We had power courtesy of a local electrical company. And, most importantly, our fair was well-attended by both our school and the broader Gympie community.

So, to everyone who made the night possible for us, we want to say thank you for helping put smiles on so many little painted faces and for your wonderful sense of community spirit. In keeping with the weather on the night, we were absolutely blown away by it.

Amy Malone,

Southside.

St Pat's School Fete: Kerrie and Glennis Balcombe.

St Pat's School Fete: Piper Treaby.