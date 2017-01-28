We must stop the horror of child abuse and neglect

ANOTHER innocent, vulnerable child has been failed in the worst way by her family, society and the system.

It's impossible to feel anything but horror and anger at the sub-human brutality dished out to little Paige, who died at the hands of her mess of a father just four weeks after being born.

Her mother failed to protect her and that is just as unforgivable.

More than 3800 cases of suspected child abuse were flagged with authorities in the region covering the Sunshine Coast, Gympie and Moreton Bay in the first nine months of last year.

The State Government might be trying to claim some sort of victory in the time it takes to investigate suspected child abuse, despite an increase in the number of cases under investigation.

Let's hope the 129 extra child safety staff being hired this financial year (including four in the Gympie region) will improve the safety of these vulnerable children for, mark my words, there is plenty of horror, abuse and neglect being experienced right now in this community.

If you suspect it is happening, please contact the authorities. Help these kids. Call the police (Gympie 54801 111, Imbil 5484 5222, Rainbow Beach 54868765) or Child Safety on freecall 1800 177 135.