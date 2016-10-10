MISSING: 20-year-old Gympie woman Bianca Gawne has been missing since Wednesday, October 5.

CONCERNS are growing for 20-year-old Gympie woman Bianca Gawne who has been missing since last Wednesday night.

Bianca was last seen at a property on Noosa Rd, Tandur between 7.30 and 8pm on Wednesday, October 5 and has not made contact with anyone since.

Police and her family hold concerns for her welfare as she suffers a medical condition.

"We just want to bring Bianca home safe," a relative of Bianca's told The Gympie Times on Sunday evening.

A friend known to the family said the family are very tight knit and were extremely worried about her.

Police released a statement on Friday evening urging public assistance to locate the Gympie woman who is described as Aboriginal in appearance, around 163cm tall with a medium build, black shoulder length hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing striped multi-coloured knee length board shorts with her hair tied in a ponytail and was also possibly carrying a black shoulder bag with white horses on it.

Anyone who may have seen Bianca is being urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Gympie police also asked if Bianca is reading this and wants to come forward, please do so.

The Gympie Time will be speaking with Gympie police at 11am today and will release further information.