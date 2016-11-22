Water users warned on ticks in hot months

WATCH OUT: Luke Opelt enjoyed catch and release of a few bass in Lake Borumba, the lake's administrator has warned that water is also a magnet for ticks in hot weather.

The warmer months in South East Queensland are a great time to be outdoors but it is also the time of year that ticks are out in force

Seqwater Recreation and Catchment Operations Supervisor Matthew Wellington said ticks thrive in warm and humid conditions and there is an increase in tick bites during the spring and summer months.

"Paralysis ticks are one of the most common species found in our water catchment areas and are often in areas of high humidity, especially in gullies or places with lush vegetation," Mr Wellington said.

According to the Australian Department of Health, most tick bites pose no medical problems if the tick is removed promptly, apart from some localised swelling and redness at the bite site.

However, in some cases people can experience more severe conditions such as tick paralysis or allergic reactions including anaphylactic shock.

Paralysis ticks are not particularly mobile and rely on passing animals for a blood meal. They will crawl up grass stems or along branches and 'perch' ready to latch on to a passing animal. Seqwater employees, such as rangers, always wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants, which helps keep ticks away from the skin.

"Our people routinely check their bodies at the end of each day to make sure they're not carrying a tick," Mr Wellington said. "People can also minimise the risk of tick bites by using appropriate insect repellents."

With warmer weather and longer days, Mr Wellington said more people were spending time outdoors and using Seqwater's recreational areas and encouraged visitors to play it safe.

"Parents should check their children after returning from possible tick infested areas," Mr Wellington said.