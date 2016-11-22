29°
News

Watching our speed is taking attention off the road

Geoff Egan
| 22nd Nov 2016 8:20 AM
A study found that strict speed limit enforcement reduced drivers' attention on the road.
A study found that strict speed limit enforcement reduced drivers' attention on the road. Paul Braven

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

COULD strict speed limit enforcement be making our roads more dangerous?

Research from the University of Western Australian found rigorous police enforcement on roads is more demanding on drivers and has a negative impact on seeing dangers.

Researchers tested 84 young drivers on a driving simulator where they could be fined for doing one, six or 11 kmh over the speed limit.

Researcher Vanessa Dowden said at stricter levels the drivers's peripheral vision was diminished.

RELATED STORIES

"Our overall finding was that stricter speed enforcement may impair a driver's ability to detect hazards, especially those on the side of the road, because drivers are dedicating more attention to monitoring their speed," she said.

But Queensland road safety minister Mark Bailey said enforcing speed limits kept people alive.

"That enforcement element really is quite important in terms of keeping speed down," he said.

Mr Bailey pointed to some American states where no speed or drink-driving enforcement was undertaken.

"I went on a trip to Texas a couple of months ago. They have no speed cameras, they don't have any random breath testing and their fatality rate is three times that of Queensland," he said.

"They lose 15 people per 100,000 every year. We lose about five."

Topics:  crashes enforcement police road safety speed limits

End of an era at Billy's hotel

End of an era at Billy's hotel

AN ICON which has hosted some of Australia's top music acts, Billy's hotel, is set to move into a new era after a change of ownership.

Police officer "flat on his back" at Bruce Hwy crash

CRASH: A motor scooter rider was badly hurt when he crashed while avoiding an apparently driverless vehicle in Mellor St yesterday.

Emergency crews race to third motorcycle crash in one afternoon

Send your letters to Santa now in time for Christmas

ALL I WANT: Chelsea Booker, 9, mails her letter to Santa at the Gympie Post Office.

To Santa with love from Gympie

Judith wins service prize

THRILLED: Chamber of Commerce Customer Service Award winner Judith Grantham, of Picnicin, with sponsor Sharlene Makin, of Roadcraft.

The winner of the Customer Service Award has waited a decade

Local Partners

How stores will give autistic kids a chance at Christmas

The new program will allow children living with autism to shop in peace.

Students and Landcare band together on project

CONSERVING: Widgee students, teachers and Gympie Landcare members at Webb Park on Wednesday.

All the latest news from Widgee and district

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

The mystery of the missing scarecrow

SCAREY STUFF: Winner of the Mary Valley Scarecrow Festival artistic category - Pottering Around.

Scarecrow Fest entry so popular someone's believed to have nicked it

Who's on duty at Gympie Meals on Wheels

Are you on the roster for Gympie Meals on Wheels this coming week?

Meals on Wheels roster

Zoo denies Terri Irwin, Russell Crowe wedding rumours

Zoo denies Terri Irwin, Russell Crowe wedding rumours

RUMOURS have once again sprung up around Terri Irwin and Russell Crowe, this time claiming marriage is on the horizon.

Shiny, happy people at Mullum Music Festival

Harry Angus, known from Cat Empire, leads the street parade down the main drag of Mullumbimby to the Civic Hall as part of festivities for the Mullumb Music Festival. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

We live in a cynical, cynical world

Isaiah Firebrace wins The X Factor 2016

The X Factor winner Isaiah Firebrace is congratulated by his fellow contestants and judges.

MOAMA teen takes out title on his 17th birthday.

Kylie Jenner's racy birthday message for Tyga

Kylie Jenner celebrated Tyga's birthday with a racy picture

The game too rude for Australians

They won't bother trying to get permission to sell it here

Ashton Kutcher's Airbnb home

Kutcher lived in an Airbnb following the end of his marriage to Demi

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

PRIME COUNTRY 86.35HA

Lot 64 Kilkivan Tansey Rd, Tansey 4601

Rural 0 0 $369,000

This block of land is 86.35ha (approximately 213.37 acres) of open undulating country. Prime cattle and horse country with plenty of water available from dams and...

DUAL LIVING!!

4 Outlook Close, Gympie 4570

House 4 3 2 $335,000

Tick every box on your must-have wish list with this sensational family home, where space, quality and location combine beautifully in one amazing package. This...

LOOK at ME

12 Norfolk Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 2 $299,000...

This property is a real surprise package which would happily rollover from weekender to being your retirement home. The size of the amazing open living space is...

HOT..!!! INVESTMENT PROPERTY

18 Cutty Sark Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 4 $299,000

This enticing low set brick property is situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in Cooloola Cove. An L shaped lounge is your entry point to this amazing...

BARGAIN BUY!

21 James Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land Gently sloping 9672m2 block with excellent house sites. The block is 85% ... $67,000

Gently sloping 9672m2 block with excellent house sites. The block is 85% cleared and has services running past the block. Situated in the Glenwood area it is only...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

22 Dennis Little Drive, Gympie 4570

Commercial 9,500m2 of industrial land with assorted buildings. Two road frontage (Dennis Little ... Auction

9,500m2 of industrial land with assorted buildings. Two road frontage (Dennis Little Drive and Rafter Road) located in a well established industrial area with...

Over 2 Acres with Views

Glenwood 4570

2 1 3 MID TO HI...

* 2.2 acres, gently sloping block, mainly cleared, views * 3 bay colorbond shed, 4 water tanks, fruit trees * Besser block home, colorbond roof, front and rear...

A WELL LOOKED AFTER HOME!!

124 Ian Dve, Curra 4570

House 3 1 2 $279,000

If space is what you need then look no further! Situated on 10000m2 is this neat and tidy sturdy home. Featuring 3 carpeted bedrooms all with built-ins and...

FISHING? BOATING? HIKING? CATTLE? IT&#39;S ALL HERE!!

218 Little Bella Creek Rd, Bella Creek 4570

4 2 10 Offers Over...

For the person who is looking for all the comforts of modern living in a quiet and peaceful location that offers the best in lifestyle and a choice of outdoor...

SPACIOUS IMPRESSIVE HOME!!

12 Ridgeview Dve, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $379,000

Whether you are looking for value, quality or size, this massive home has everything you could wish for plus so much more With its unique floor plan and layout...

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

$10 million cash injection transforms CBD icon

The Goods Shed in Toowoomba. Image PHAB Architects

Mayor Paul Antonio has made the project council's top priority

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!