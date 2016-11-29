32°
WATCH: Special day for young Gympie battler

Jacob Carson | 29th Nov 2016 5:11 PM
ON PATROL: Nine-year-old Nathan Faucett with his official police cap
ON PATROL: Nine-year-old Nathan Faucett with his official police cap Jacob Carson

LIVING life like any other nine-year-old can often be difficult for Gympie primary school student Nathan Faucett, who lives with a debilitating form of early-onset arthritis.

Despite being plagued by recurring pain and discomfort from Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA), he's not letting it stop him from achieving his dreams.

"His condition can change from day to day,” said Nathan's mother Kathleen.

"When it gets really bad he can't walk or move freely at all - which can be hard for him, when all nine-year-olds want to do is run around.”

Nathan was made the face of Arthritis Queensland's Christmas campaign, with a hope of challenging the stigma that arthritis targets the elderly exclusively.

"He kept saying to me 'I'm not special, why do they want me to do it?', and I had to explain to him it was about spreading awareness for other families and kids too,” Kathleen added.

"There's still a lot of misinformation surrounding things like JIA, which isn't helped by a lack of specialists in the country.”

The campaign drew the attention of Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien, who organised a special treat for Nathan.

Presented with an official Queensland Police cap, Nathan was invited to sit up front and take a ride around town in a Gympie police cruiser, a wish come true.

Although nervous at first, he was soon all smiles as he took his seat, taking a round trip to Glenwood, before visiting the local police station.

"See mum, I am old enough to sit up front,” Nathan said before the trip.

Highlights included getting to play with lights and sirens, before a special visit to the old Gympie Police Station.

It's days like these, Mrs Faucett said, that help with Nathan and the family get through his treatment.

"We take it in our stride as best we can,” she said.

"But when you have special treats like these, it goes a long way in making things somewhat easier for us all - especially Nathan.”

Gympie Times

