WATCH: Local business owners enter the digital age

GYMPIE business owners are looking forward to a digital future following an informative workshop on video blogging and content creation.

Organised by networking group Gympie Women in Business, local filmmaker and web developer Tony Kishawi told around 20 business owners that all modern businesses should be investing more time into their website and social media presence.

"The best way for your business to be found is through your own content,” he says.

"You have to have a website, the phonebook has been made redundant.”

With many businesses struggling to make their mark in a difficult and overcrowded marketplace, the event was an opportunity to gain an edge on the competition.

Showing examples from existing businesses, Mr Kishawi closed the event by showing how with an iPhone, a tripod and a microphone, owners could revolutionise the way they do business online.