Watch for riders as we drive

A SENIOR ambulance officer must have been speaking for all of us, after a horrifying day on the roads, especially for motorcyclists.

At edition time last night, emergency crews were rushing to what was described as a high impact motorcycle crash, believed to involve a police officer, on the Bruce Hwy, north of Gympie, at the Neerdie Rd intersection, near Gunalda.

It was the third motorcycle crash in the region in one afernoon.

About 3pm, a man in his 50s was severely injured when he crashed his 500cc motor scooter, while avoiding an apparently driverless utility vehicle, which witnesses said had rolled out of a driveway.

He suffered multiple compound leg fractures and very serious chest and abdominal injuries.

That was barely an hour after another crash involving a motorcycle in Exhibition Rd.

That one was thankfully much less serious in terms of injuries to the rider.

The ambulance officer issued a plea yesterday, after he learned of the third crash.

"Be careful,” he said, asking car and truck drivers, as well as riders themselves, to take extreme care of two-wheeled vehicles.

He pointed out that the region has already had too many motorcycle fatalites this year.