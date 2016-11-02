WATCH: Flooding forces Gympie Post office into emergency mode

GYMPIE Post Office, as most of us know it, is closed, after flooding from Tuesday's massive rainfall in the CBD.

Customers can still post a letter or buy a stamp at the side door, near the private post boxes.

But, as Arthur Gorrie reports, it is cash only until things return to normal.

Exactly when that is likely is the question we put to Australia Post, who have promised a response as soon as possible.

