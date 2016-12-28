WATCH: Gympie feline's perfect pool shot

Molly the pool shark: Twelve-year-old Molly doesn't like just sleeping on the pool table.

WHILE it might be hard to teach an old dog new tricks, it is a breeze for 12-year-old Molly.

The feisty feline's Gympie owners said they taught her how to pocket the ball in a mere three minutes over the Christmas break.

According to the owners, Molly already had a love of the pool table as a favourite nap location when it was covered, and also had a fondness for hiding in empty boxes - especially beer cartons.

Although they said Molly can be "very cranky, especially outside of the family", with a love of beer and pool she sounds like the perfect animal to party with.

With a love of pool tables and beer cartons, Molly sounds like a cat to party with.